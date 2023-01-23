Read full article on original website
Alvin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
20-year-old man accused of killing young woman, her unborn child was free from jail on multiple bonds
HOUSTON - If a judge had revoked one of Keylin Hollins' bonds for picking up new criminal charges or raised the bond amount, a young mother and her baby would be alive today. Hollins has apparently spent the last couple of years on a one-man crime spree. In 2021, he...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
Waller County judge raises bond for man accused of decapitating young wife to $1 million
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County judge granted the district attorney's request to raise the bond for the man charged with murder in the horrific death of his 21-year-old wife. Jared Dicus, 21, was being held on a $500,000 bond but District Attorney Sean G. Whittmore argued that...
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Jail for Murder from 2018- After 2 Years of Hiding in Central America
A 35-year-old Houston repair shop owner was given a 35-year prison term after spending 2 years on the run in Central America. In October, Oscar Aristides Garcia admitted to the killing. He shot and murdered a man he thought was robbing his store. Garcia’s defense team asked for a 15-year sentence while the prosecution requested a 50-year sentence.
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Investigators said it appeared the man accidently shot himself in the stomach after forcing his ex into the car, but after she got out and ran, he shot himself in the head.
Court document: complainant in Missouri City police officer's family violence case wants charge dropped
A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document. Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City...
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
