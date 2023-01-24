ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

District superintendents talk about challenges Oregon schools face

PORTLAND, Ore. — As communities in Oregon and across the country deal with the effects of the pandemic, rising crime, including gun violence and hate crimes, and economic hardship and uncertainty, those issues are showing up in classrooms, and the superintendents of Oregon's two largest school districts say schools are not equipped to meet the needs of some students on their own.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the way traffic was moving at Southeast Powell and Foster on Wednesday morning, you would have no idea this was the scene of a deadly crash just hours earlier. "I didn't hear about this one but it's unfortunate," one woman, who preferred not to be...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards

PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscars of the food world" are 10 Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs. This year, Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Possible snow flurries in Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is heading for another round of cold temperatures and possible snow flurries this weekend, although the city is more likely to see a light dusting of snow rather than significant accumulation. Rain Friday morning will give way to drier conditions in the afternoon and into...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy