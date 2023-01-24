Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
KGW
Portland, Multnomah County making plans for warming shelters ahead of predicted frigid temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County officials are making plans to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures early next week, although specific locations had not yet been announced as of early Friday afternoon. If conditions are cold but dry, the threshold for opening shelters is when...
KGW
Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
Changes to 'Point in Time' count aims for accurate snapshot of the homeless population across Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday morning volunteers and outreach workers began the Portland metro area "Point in Time" count of the homeless population. So far 50 surveys have been submitted from Multnomah County, 37 from Clackamas County and 50 from Washington County. The count will continue until Jan. 31....
Portland school board unanimously votes for electric fences to protect their buses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter thieves are causing big issues at Portland Public Schools. The last several months thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from PPS buses. Now PPS is hoping electric fencing will put a stop to it. On Tuesday night, in a unanimous decision the Portland School...
District superintendents talk about challenges Oregon schools face
PORTLAND, Ore. — As communities in Oregon and across the country deal with the effects of the pandemic, rising crime, including gun violence and hate crimes, and economic hardship and uncertainty, those issues are showing up in classrooms, and the superintendents of Oregon's two largest school districts say schools are not equipped to meet the needs of some students on their own.
Oregon Health Authority: High levels of lead found in eczema cream for kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dangerously high levels of lead were found in a skin cream advertised to treat eczema in young children, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA is asking people to avoid using the skin cream, known as "Diep Bao," while it's being investigated. One baby in...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29
PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
KGW
Washington state legislators introduce bills to improve traffic safety
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state legislature is hoping to improve traffic safety this legislative session following the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 1990. Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators will be presenting several bills Thursday aimed at improving traffic safety for workers, pedestrians and commuters, in addition to...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the way traffic was moving at Southeast Powell and Foster on Wednesday morning, you would have no idea this was the scene of a deadly crash just hours earlier. "I didn't hear about this one but it's unfortunate," one woman, who preferred not to be...
KGW
Oregon sees its second-highest on-time graduation rate ever
Oregon's latest high school graduation rate was released on Thursday. The percentage went from 80.6% in 2021 to 81.3% in 2022.
KGW
Clark County starts its annual ‘Point in Time’ count of homeless population
The annual survey is federally mandated. However, each county has a lot of leeway in how it’s done, and Clark differs from its Oregon neighbors.
KGW
Portland restaurant, already impacted from high prices, hit by egg thief
Eggs are kind of a big deal for Fried Egg I’m in Love, as the name suggests. On top of high egg prices, they’ve now dealt with an egg poacher.
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards
PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscars of the food world" are 10 Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs. This year, Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
KGW
How to get involved with the Oregon legislative process from your own home
There were few positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the expansion in virtual communication is a real game-changer in public policy.
'I was actually humiliated': Jury awards $1M to Portland woman discriminated against
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A jury in Multnomah County awarded a Portland woman $1 million in damages this week in a case of racial discrimination after she said a gas station attendant in Beaverton refused to fill up her car, telling her "I don't serve Black people." Although it's...
KGW
More than 600 Portland city laborers to strike next week
They have not reached a new contract deal with the city. Ahead of the strike, the union's holding a rally in front of city hall on Saturday.
Possible snow flurries in Portland this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is heading for another round of cold temperatures and possible snow flurries this weekend, although the city is more likely to see a light dusting of snow rather than significant accumulation. Rain Friday morning will give way to drier conditions in the afternoon and into...
