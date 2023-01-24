Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Bellevue schools choose new superintendent ahead of closures, reorganization
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After eight months of searching, the Bellevue School District said its new superintendent is already on its executive leadership team. "He's a former student, a former teacher, principal, and administrator," said school board president Sima Sarrafan. Dr. Kelly Aramaki will be moving from Assistant Superintendent to...
bsd405.org
Bellevue School District Announces Dr. Kelly Aramaki as Incoming Superintendent
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Bellevue School District Board of Directors announced that Dr. Kelly Aramaki has been selected as the new superintendent of Bellevue School District. Dr. Aramaki will begin the role as superintendent on July 1, after spending the next five months transitioning into the role with the support of Interim Superintendent, Dr. Art Jarvis and BSD’s executive team.
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
Lynnwood City Council member being investigated by ethics board
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two years ago, at 21 years old, Josh Binda became the youngest African American elected to political office in Washington state history. While serving on the Lynnwood City Council, Binda has since launched a public speaking campaign aimed at inspiring youth to be more loving and compassionate. But he's not feeling the love at city hall right now.
arlnow.com
Police investigating after student attacked by group outside of Kenmore Middle School
(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) A group of Kenmore Middle School students allegedly attacked a student from another school after a basketball game yesterday. Police were flagged down around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Carlin Springs Road and 2nd Street S. for a report of a fight. They found a student bleeding from the nose, according to scanner traffic, and were told by witnesses that he was assaulted by a group of Kenmore students.
Department of Health approves license for Lynnwood opioid center
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A controversial opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood received the license it needs to provide its services from the Department of Health. The Department of Health issued a behavioral health agency license to Acadia Health, despite pushback from some in the community. Acadia Health, one of the...
isd411.org
Message from the School Nurse
How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Park’s Northeast Gateway Closed as Permanent Artwork Takes Shape
According to signage at Bellevue Downtown Park, for the next six to eight weeks, permanent public artwork is being built for the community to enjoy. The artist, Marc Fornes, who founded Brooklyn-based architecture and art studio, THEVERYMANY, has created the artwork that will be on display. It is located at...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police seeking community’s help to access security cameras
The Kent Police Department is seeking help from the community through Safecam, a system that allows owners of security cameras to voluntarily share footage with police. This program is a community action initiative that allows residents and business owners the opportunity to register their personal security cameras with the Kent Police Department.
abovethelaw.com
Law School Responds To Allegations Of Racism Against Visiting Professor
Seattle University School of Law announced this week they were launching an investigation into Bernard Burk, a visiting law professor at the school teaching civil procedure, for what’s described as “racially discriminatory treatment.”. The allegations surfaced in the undergraduate student newspaper, The Seattle Spectator. The article details anonymous...
Public pressure puts Tumwater teen with special needs back in Lakefair competition
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abigail Vandenberg-Flodstrom has been told, “No,” her entire life. It happened again this month to the 16-year-old Tumwater girl who has a developmental delay, according to her mother, Vanessa Ofte. In December, classmates of Vandenberg-Flodstrom’s at Black Hills High School elected to have her...
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
$12 million in funding will help WSF design electric station at Clinton Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE — The Washington State Ferries (WSF) received nearly $12 million in federal funding for various projects, including efforts to improve the ferry fleet, Senator Patty Murray announced on Thursday. Murray said WSF will receive $11.5 million for the improvement and electrification of the Washington State Department of Transportation's...
High school football player raises thousands of dollars to donate to veterans
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Veterans got together at the Heroes Cafe in Lynnwood for a monthly breakfast Tuesday morning. A local high school student showed up to make good on his promise to dedicate his senior football season to them and he backed it up with a big check. Edmonds-Woodway...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Seattle Municipal Court reinstates late fees for parking tickets
SEATTLE — Starting on Jan. 30, the Seattle Municipal Court will be resuming late fees for all unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets. Late fees were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, three years later, roughly 350,000 tickets are expected to be impacted by the reinstated fees. Late...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes
SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1