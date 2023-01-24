ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KOMO News

Bellevue schools choose new superintendent ahead of closures, reorganization

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After eight months of searching, the Bellevue School District said its new superintendent is already on its executive leadership team. "He's a former student, a former teacher, principal, and administrator," said school board president Sima Sarrafan. Dr. Kelly Aramaki will be moving from Assistant Superintendent to...
BELLEVUE, WA
bsd405.org

Bellevue School District Announces Dr. Kelly Aramaki as Incoming Superintendent

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Bellevue School District Board of Directors announced that Dr. Kelly Aramaki has been selected as the new superintendent of Bellevue School District. Dr. Aramaki will begin the role as superintendent on July 1, after spending the next five months transitioning into the role with the support of Interim Superintendent, Dr. Art Jarvis and BSD’s executive team.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood City Council member being investigated by ethics board

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two years ago, at 21 years old, Josh Binda became the youngest African American elected to political office in Washington state history. While serving on the Lynnwood City Council, Binda has since launched a public speaking campaign aimed at inspiring youth to be more loving and compassionate. But he's not feeling the love at city hall right now.
LYNNWOOD, WA
arlnow.com

Police investigating after student attacked by group outside of Kenmore Middle School

(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) A group of Kenmore Middle School students allegedly attacked a student from another school after a basketball game yesterday. Police were flagged down around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Carlin Springs Road and 2nd Street S. for a report of a fight. They found a student bleeding from the nose, according to scanner traffic, and were told by witnesses that he was assaulted by a group of Kenmore students.
KENMORE, WA
KING 5

Department of Health approves license for Lynnwood opioid center

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A controversial opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood received the license it needs to provide its services from the Department of Health. The Department of Health issued a behavioral health agency license to Acadia Health, despite pushback from some in the community. Acadia Health, one of the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
isd411.org

Message from the School Nurse

How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
KING COUNTY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Park’s Northeast Gateway Closed as Permanent Artwork Takes Shape

According to signage at Bellevue Downtown Park, for the next six to eight weeks, permanent public artwork is being built for the community to enjoy. The artist, Marc Fornes, who founded Brooklyn-based architecture and art studio, THEVERYMANY, has created the artwork that will be on display. It is located at...
BELLEVUE, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police seeking community’s help to access security cameras

The Kent Police Department is seeking help from the community through Safecam, a system that allows owners of security cameras to voluntarily share footage with police. This program is a community action initiative that allows residents and business owners the opportunity to register their personal security cameras with the Kent Police Department.
KENT, WA
abovethelaw.com

Law School Responds To Allegations Of Racism Against Visiting Professor

Seattle University School of Law announced this week they were launching an investigation into Bernard Burk, a visiting law professor at the school teaching civil procedure, for what’s described as “racially discriminatory treatment.”. The allegations surfaced in the undergraduate student newspaper, The Seattle Spectator. The article details anonymous...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Municipal Court reinstates late fees for parking tickets

SEATTLE — Starting on Jan. 30, the Seattle Municipal Court will be resuming late fees for all unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets. Late fees were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, three years later, roughly 350,000 tickets are expected to be impacted by the reinstated fees. Late...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

