Jan. 26—One month after a 3-year-old girl was killed Christmas morning in Edgecomb, police haven't released a cause of death or filed criminal charges. Makinzlee Handrahan was found unresponsive and not breathing at her home off U.S. Route 1 around 7:30 a.m. Police quickly ruled it a homicide. "She...

EDGECOMB, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO