ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK8sF_0kOsfcjw00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area.

Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes.

Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce to learn more following the most recent case that happened over the weekend.

Police are charging 16-year-old Nihajj Johnson of Wilkes-Barre as an adult for his role in an armed home invasion Saturday.

It happened on the 100 block of Poplar Street where police say Johnson and a second suspect ransacked the home and pistol-whipped a man before fleeing the scene.

Johnson was taken into custody after police chased him on foot.

He was arraigned on a slew of charges including robbery and assault and it’s the latest case of a violent juvenile crime in Luzerne county.

Man accused of raping unconscious woman

“They’re absolutely on the rise, and I think we’ve gone from a time where too many juveniles were incarcerated on minor offenses to a time where almost no juveniles are incarcerated anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce explains how the juvenile court system and the adult criminal court system are two entirely different areas of the law.

“When we see them getting involved at a younger age, 12,13,14, that’s extremely concerning. And we have to try to decide and it’s ultimately the court’s job to decide whether or not these are actually children acting as adults or whether this is errors attributable to the follies of youth. And thankfully, the crimes code does allow the serious violent crimes to be treated as adults where that decision is almost removed based on the nature of the crime you’ve committed,” said Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce encourages parents to be proactive.

“The number one thing that I try to impress on parents is that there is no such thing as a juvenile’s right to privacy. Get in their room, find out what they’re doing,” said Sanguedolce.

Johnson is locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. The second suspect is still on the run as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 11

Yvonne Wisteria Jackson
3d ago

I had the same problem with my oldest child in 2000 after my mother died she felt that she was so grown that I couldn't tell her anything and since she felt that way I told her that she needed to get out of my house you don't pay no bills you don't do nothing for yourself and you think you got rights I don't think so only grown people have rights about privacy especially when they're paying all the bills so children need to stay in their place and these parents need to become parents and not want to be their best friend to their children their children they don't know which way is up and if we don't teach them that Society is not going to tolerate their entitlement then they will see life for what it really is

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

Look at the lack of resources and activities for youth, especially those from low income families. With nothing to occupy their time positively it’s easy to fall into the wrong crowds. Provide our area youth safe and positive places to go and enjoy themselves.

Reply
4
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Scranton patrol sergeant pleads guilty to fraud charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming thousands of dollars from a federal program. According to officials, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, pleaded guilty to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation. Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Former police sergeant faces 10 years in prison

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former police sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man facing multiple drug charges

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County. According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car. Police say as a result of the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police standoff in Wayne County ends

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Separate trials for suspects in Wilkes-Barre homicide

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives continued to question homicide suspect Charles Reilly Bierly despite him wanting to stop, see a judge and take a nap. Bierly’s interrogation with two city detectives occurred in the middle of the night on Sept. 17, 2021, and continued for more than one hour after he wanted to cease talking, according to a motion filed by his attorney John B. Pike.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly shoving woman out of moving car

Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car. Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time. ...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Woman arraigned on charges she slashed friend’s arm

WILKES-BARRE — An argument between two women about taking too long to get out of a vehicle led to a slashing. Sybil Victoria Harris, 32, of Fellows Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Wednesday on a warrant charging her with slashing the arm of a woman outside a restaurant/bar at North Main and Bennett streets, Wilkes-Barre, on Nov. 24, according to court records.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Two wanted for theft in Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy