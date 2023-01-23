Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: West Seattle bagel pop-up this weekend
Since West Seattle has long been without a standalone bagel shop, fresh truly local bagels aren’t easy to find. Adam Pfeifle bakes them and is having a pop-up this Sunday, for which he’s taking pre-orders. Adam is a veteran baker, and also a military veteran. He says his first baking job was as a donut baker in Snoqualmie; he later went to culinary school and worked in restaurants including two now-closed West Seattle eateries, West City Kitchen and Ma’ono. His culinary career was punctuated by joining the military in 2001 and serving “two tours in Iraq as a combat medic, in 2004 and 2008.” Adam says his bagels are made with sourdough starter “in 200-bagel small batches from my home’s chefs kitchen, based in West Seattle. To achieve optimal flavor, our products cold-ferment from 20-24 hours.” His pop-up is for 1-3 pm pickup on Sunday (January 29th) west of The Junction. Here’s the pre-order link (10 varieties!).
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Timebank’s annual Soup Swap
It is undeniably soup season. If you like making your own, you might be interested in the West Seattle Timebank‘s annual Soup Swap. It’s happening outdoors this Sunday at 2 pm. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we’re mentioning it this afternoon while there’s still enough time to make and freeze the soup you’ll bring. Here’s how it works. That page includes the RSVP link (you’ll get the address after you RSVP). If you’re just interested in the Timebank, not soup, they’re having a meeting online Sunday night at 6:30 – the link is also in our calendar listing for both events. (Image courtesy Pixabay)
westseattleblog.com
New ArtsWest play, transportation meetings, more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:. PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Dine at, or order from, MOD Pizza‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location today/tonight (open until 10 pm) and use the code in our calendar listing so part of the proceeds will benefit West Seattle High School boys’ basketball.
westseattleblog.com
9 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday
(Photo by David Hutchinson) DONATE WARM CLOTHING: Three drives wrap up today, and both welcome your donations of clothing/coats to help neighbors in need keep warm: Admiral Church (noon-4 pm dropoff at 4320 SW Hill); Dave Newman State Farm Agency (dropoff until 5 pm at 3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), and Alki Beach Pride‘s drive with seven dropoff spots.
westseattleblog.com
Pet-food donation drive, SDOT director at HPAC, more for your West Seattle Wednesday
Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. PET-FOOD DRIVE DAY: The West Seattle High School NHS student-organized pet-food drive is collecting donations this afternoon, 3-5 pm, at the school’s north entrance (3000 California SW). FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: From Australia to Kenyon Hall
GREAT AUNT (from Melbourne, Australia) “Raw and austere, simple and bold; full of stomping feet and clapping hands, chants and harmonies, whispered words and soulful lament – that’s the music of Great Aunt. Listen, and you’ll hear tales of joy and grief, whiskey and wine, gratitude and purpose-seeking.”
westseattleblog.com
Talking transportation and a lot more as HPAC starts its 2023 work
There was a lot to talk about when HPAC, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge, convened its first 2023 meeting online Wednesday night. Transportation was the big topic. The photo above shows SW Holden from 12th SW to 11th SW. The former intersection is getting a pedestrian-activated signal, and SDOT was going to as a result remove the flashing beacon at the latter – until local advocates convinced them not to. That responsiveness was something on which they complimented the night’s marquee guest, SDOT director Greg Spotts. He started work just as what HPAC called “two and a half years of hell’ – the West Seattle Bridge detour – was ending. HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick, facilitating the meeting, told Spotts that SDOT was very responsive to the area’s needs and concerns during that time.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Two dates, plus online look at ‘further study’ findings
4:52 PM: The Sound Transit Board‘s meeting has just concluded. As we learned shortly before the meeting, West Seattle “areas of further study” results for ideas such as scrapping the Avalon station were not part of today’s presentation after all, but will be included when the board’s System Expansion Committee meets at 1 pm Thursday, February 9th. The slide deck for this afternoon’s presentation by ST’s Cathal Ridge nonetheless included two dates of note:
westseattleblog.com
ENCAMPMENTS: Two West Seattle sites may be ‘months’ from action
(WSB photo, Harbor Avenue last week) Two West Seattle RV-encampment sites continue to be the subject of much discussion at community meetings – usually with local police commanders who aren’t the final decisionmakers on city action. So as promised, we sought official updates from the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson, Linda Robson. Here’s what we heard back:
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: See the 5252 California design packet, one week pre-review; 1318 Alki project comment time
5252 CALIFORNIA SW DESIGN PACKET: One week from tonight, the Southwest Design Review Board meets online to look at two West Seattle projects. The second review, at 7 pm, is for the Aegis Living seniors’ complex proposed at 5252 California SW. We’ve been reporting on the plan since last July; now with a week to go until the meeting, the final design packet is available for review – more than 100 pages, twice the size of the draft version we linked previously, It includes the new “concept” rendering shown above, but its main purpose is to explore three “massing” (size and shape) options, since this is the Early Design Guidance part of the process. As previously mentioned, the proposal is for a five-story building – one floor higher than the basic zoning because they’re proposing Living Building Challenge elements – with up to 100 units (70 assisted living, 30 memory care). Public comment is part of the 7 pm Thursday, February 2nd, meeting; attendance/commenting info is here.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday’s here
6:03 AM: Good morning! Friday has arrived; it’s January 27th. –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi. -Washington...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery
Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: ‘Further study’ results due at Thursday’s Sound Transit Board meeting
(The full slide deck from the November meeting includes closer looks at each “area.”) Some residents close to the proposed light-rail route have received a flyer mentioning the presentation planned tomorrow – we heard from one resident near 32nd/Genesee who said a printed copy was hung on her front gate. The flyer also says the “further study” results will be discussed when the board’s System Expansion Committee meets February 9th. Here’s the 1:30 pm meeting’s agenda (including how to comment); we’ve requested the report in advance but it hasn’t been made available yet.
westseattleblog.com
One big change from one less lane on West Marginal Way, and what else the West Seattle Transportation Coalition heard from SDOT
Last night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting featured SDOT staffers talking about the low bridge and West Marginal Way. For the former, what SDOT’s Meghan Shepard told WSTC was mostly a recap of last week’s presentation to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. We covered that here. She had one new stat – numbers from the one week of free rides offered on the West Seattle Water Taxi and Metro bus users who used the Transit GO app. Shepard said 2,100 people used the app that week – the last of three weeks the low bridge was closed to street and path use – and 1,435 free ride tickets were redeemed. (The funding for that is from the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure sales tax.)
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
9:40 AM: Incident at Delridge/Webster blocking southbound lanes of Delridge. Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high in the mid-40s. While the sunset might not be visible, if you’re taking heart in the longer days, note that starting at 5:01 pm tonight, the sun sets after 5 pm (until November 5th).
westseattleblog.com
RapidRide H Line launch date set
Meeeee January 25, 2023 (5:25 pm) I’m old enough to remember when Rapid Ride was sold to us as these rapid bus routes that would have their own traffic lights, dedicated travel lanes, and a bus arriving every 10 minutes or so.Definitely not what we ended up with. WSmatt...
westseattleblog.com
Young writer in the family? Learn to ‘Write YOUR Story,’ free!
Julia Douthwaite Viglione, a local educator/writer whose community involvement includes leading the monthly Classic Novels (And Movies) Book Club, is offering a free writing workshop for kids/tweens starting one week from today:. Write YOUR Story. Ages 8 – 12 — Thursdays, February 2, 2023 – May 4, 2023...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Buy the basics for Chief Sealth International High School students
It’s difficult to focus on your studies if you have basic needs that aren’t being met. For students in need at Chief Sealth International High School, a small fund can help cover some things. But the fund itself needs a boost, according to this request we were asked to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: What was done with one stolen pickup between theft and recovery
The most common reason for auto theft is to use the vehicle to get to another crime scene. That’s what police have long said, and that’s what we’ve seen in practice so many times – a vehicle caught in security video turns out to have been stolen somewhere else. Such was the case with this pickup:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Chevrolet pickup
Another stolen vehicle to watch for. The report and photo were sent by Liz:. Between 1 am and 6 am this morning our truck, a 1996 Chevy K1500, was stolen from in front of our house on the 8400 block of 22nd Ave SW. Plate D63246B. Police incident # 2023-023543. Currently checking with neighbors for security camera images.
