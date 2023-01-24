ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Bailey announces 2024 bid for attorney general; was sworn in for AG spot in early January

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Attorney Gen. Andrew Bailey announced in a Monday press release that he will be running in 2024 to try to serve a full term in the position.

Baily was sworn in as Attorney General earlier this month. He was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on Nov. 23, following Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate. Bailey was previously the general counsel for the governor's office

“I’m a combat veteran who has never backed down from a fight and a prosecutor who has defended Missouri communities by putting violent criminals behind bars,” Bailey said in the press release. “I’m a constitutional conservative from rural Missouri, who fights for Missourians every day as Attorney General, a husband and a proud father of four amazing kids. Today I’m officially launching my campaign for election in 2024 and encourage Missourians to join me at BaileyMO.com as we defend our great state and continue the fight to save our country.”

Bailey has been active in the public recently after responding to a drag queen performance at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday. Bailey said in a news release that he wrote a letter to the school superintendent . Bailey spoke to 93.9 FM on Monday morning on "Wake Up Mid-Missouri" and said the performance was "shameful and deplorable."

Several conservatives in Missouri commented, including Gov. Mike Parson and State Sen. Caleb Rowden.

CPS responded with its own letter over the weekend.

"Although CPS was unaware what the performance by NClusion+ would entail, their program was not an 'adult' performance," CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood wrote. "This type of misrepresentation is harmful to our students, our staff, and our community."

A statement from the group who put on the performance – Nclusion Plus --  stated the performers wore modest costumes, avoided any vulgar language, didn't feature any suggestive themes, kept all costuming intact without flaunt or removal and that the performers were told to select songs that had motivational, heartfelt or positive lyrics.

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

