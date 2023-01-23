CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building was caused by someone smoking in a bedroom. The Chicago Fire Department says in a brief statement that the fire was accidental and investigators traced the cause to “careless use of smoking materials.” Investigators also found that a smoke detector in the unit where the blaze broke out was not working. Wednesday’s fire in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side killed one person and sent eight more to the hospital. Authorities have not released any information yet on the person who died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO