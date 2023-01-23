Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Yardbarker
Are the Mets done adding this off-season?
Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Lost Miguel Rojas Trade
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden says the Dodgers lost the trade by giving up Jacob Amaya for Miguel Rojas. We're not so sure about that.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to plug big hole after losing several players to free agency
The New York Yankees are confident in their bullpen heading into the 2023 season, but a report indicated they could be looking for another lefty relief pitcher after losing several to free agency. The Bombers let Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman walk, justifiable decisions given the former of the two...
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth
The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
Mets sign fan favorite to $50 million contract extension
A longtime fan favorite, McNeil had a breakout campaign in 2022. He won the National League batting title with a .326 average and made his second career All-Star appearance. He would not typically qualify as one of the team’s stars, but he is a good hitter with some excellent celebrations as well.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox still open to adding middle infielders after Adalberto Mondesi trade
We are less than a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Thursday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox could add more infielders, pitchers?. The Red Sox have already obtained one...
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Mets To Sign Michael Perez To Minor League Deal
The Mets are bringing back catcher Michael Perez, reports Mike Puma of The New York Post. Presumably, it’s a minor league deal for Perez, who was outrighted off the club’s roster in October. Perez, 30, has spent some time in the majors in each of the past five...
Yardbarker
Mets' Outfielder Starling Marte's Status For Spring Training Not Yet Known
New York Mets' outfielder Starling Marte 's status going into Spring Training remains up in the air. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are unsure whether Marte will still be rehabbing or a full participant when Spring Training begins next month. Additionally, Martino adds that Marte will miss...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Yardbarker
Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?
Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
Yardbarker
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
