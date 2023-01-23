Read full article on original website
Orange County approves new ‘Tenants Bill of Rights’ ordinance to protect renters
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of discussion about affordable housing, Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance, meant to protect renters. Work will now be focused on an office for tenant services after county commissioners unanimously passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights.”. The decision comes at a...
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the proposal as Orange County fights for its own rent control measure. In August, county leaders...
oviedocommunitynews.org
Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends
Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Winter Springs may lose out on “tens of millions” of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday’s meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
Bay News 9
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
Orlando nonprofit provides housing to help newly released felons transition back into society
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit now has a sixth home to help recently released felons transition back into society. S&D Enterprises opened a men-only home in the Parramore neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail. The CEO told Channel 9 that the house was abandoned and used by squatters and...
wmfe.org
In Orange County, Tenant's Bill of Rights passes unanimously
Orange County commissioners voted late Tuesday to establish a new Tenant’s Bill of Rights. The measure is aimed at reducing evictions and homelessness by raising tenant awareness about legal protections and community resources available to them. The measure also will establish an Office of Tenant Services. It passed unanimously...
WESH
Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
Despite budget concerns, Apopka leaders continue exploring South Apopka annexation
APOPKA, Fla. — City of Apopka council members are moving along with their proposal to annex the historically Black area of South Apopka, reuniting two communities separated decades ago by segregation. The two sides gathered at a community center in South Apopka for a workshop Tuesday afternoon, their second...
fox13news.com
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
Orange County teachers union meets to discuss concerns about student discipline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders are shining a light on the problem of students behaving poorly throughout the district. The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association held a roundtable discussion Wednesday to hear from the educators themselves about what they’re seeing. OCCTA President Clinton McCracken says...
Bay News 9
Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
Bay News 9
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
Bay News 9
Florida flight school takes aim at laser light safety threat
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was recently tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter. A local man was charged with a third degree felony of shooting a laser at an airplane in early January. As of November 2022,...
Bay News 9
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
