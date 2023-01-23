ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

oviedocommunitynews.org

Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends

Winter Springs may lose out on "tens of millions" of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday's meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
wmfe.org

In Orange County, Tenant's Bill of Rights passes unanimously

Orange County commissioners voted late Tuesday to establish a new Tenant’s Bill of Rights. The measure is aimed at reducing evictions and homelessness by raising tenant awareness about legal protections and community resources available to them. The measure also will establish an Office of Tenant Services. It passed unanimously...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
Bay News 9

Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida flight school takes aim at laser light safety threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was recently tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter. A local man was charged with a third degree felony of shooting a laser at an airplane in early January. As of November 2022,...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE

