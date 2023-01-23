Read full article on original website
Sandra R. Wright Ramsey, 82, Belfast
Sandra R. Wright RAMSEY, 82, of Belfast, NY, formerly of Scio, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born December 6, 1940, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Harms Grossman. In 1965, she married Clayton Wright, who predeceased her on January 3, 1993....
End of Gus Macker tournament in Hornell
The Hornell Area YMCA posted today there will not be a Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament in Hornell this summer. The world famous tournament made a stop and closed down the streets in Hornell for a weekend with basketball, vendors and events. Full disclosure, I worked as a volunteer for decades...
Genesee Valley Central School to Hold STEAM Carnival on February 10
Student showcase, games, vendors, and a “Escape Room”. The event will showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families. Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display, including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.
Canisteo-Greenwood boys hoops slip past C-R (photo gallery), 38-37; Jasper-Troupsburg, B-R, Campbell-Savona, Andover/Whitesville win
CANISTEO — Cuba-Rushford and Canisteo-Greenwood have already come together for an outstanding first of two chapters this season on the hardwood. The first in Cuba, where the Rebels rallied from behind to complete a 26-11 fourth quarter run against the Redskins to earn the victory in the Wighthouse. Advance...
Girls’ basketball roundup: Fillmore, GV/Belfast, B-R win
FILLMORE — The opportunity to take down one of the area’s best twice in one season was an opportunity that the Lady Eagles of Fillmore were presented with to close out the week, Thursday evening. With the action beginning to wind down, and the Sectional pictures, as well as the Allegany County League standings beginning to take shape, something had to give.
Bolivar-Richburg’s Teagan Sibble off to complete in first-ever NYS High School Girls’ Wrestling State Championships
BOLIVAR — A monumental first in the wrestling arena is about to path its way into the history books, beginning this weekend. And for one local grappler, she will be joining as an elite amongst the elites. After officially approving Girls Wrestling as an “emerging sport” this past August,...
302 acres House with Barns and Stream in Woodhull NY
Escape to this scenic location with pleasant views and more than 300 sprawling acres including a home, large barn, and pole barn in southern Steuben County. The property has been meticulously maintained and includes a manufactured home that was installed in 2000 boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located just behind the home is a 30 x 32 pole barn built in 2010 with electric, a concrete floor and 3 overhead doors. The large 1.5 story barn was recently painted and is 80 x 28 with electric providing an abundance of storage for equipment and toys.
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Glenn L. “Bill” Clark, 90, Friendship
Glenn L. “Bill” Clark, 90 of Stevens Avenue, Friendship, passed peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, after a brief illness. Born January 9, 1933, to Ernest Burdette Clark & Rosa Mae Hill Clark in the Town of Wirt, New York, he spent his young years growing and making wonderful childhood memories in the hamlet of Nile.
Allegany County Recognizes Community Service Heroes, Mary and Judson Stearns
Pictured, Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris, Jeremy Stearns, Mary Stearns, Judson Stearns, Legislator Janice Burdick, Legislator Philip Curran. The Allegany County Legislature started their meeting agenda on January 25 with a recognition of two community volunteers. The Board unanimously approved Resolution 16-23, “Recognizing and thanking Judson E. and Mary Stearns...
NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY
View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
Savona store partially collapses in serious fire
SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
Delevan Man Struck and Killed by Tractor Trailer
A Cattaraugus County man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer. According to Arcade Police, a Delevan man ran into the roadway on North Street just before 2 PM Monday and was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene. The road was closed for about...
