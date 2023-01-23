ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Sandra R. Wright Ramsey, 82, Belfast

Sandra R. Wright RAMSEY, 82, of Belfast, NY, formerly of Scio, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born December 6, 1940, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Harms Grossman. In 1965, she married Clayton Wright, who predeceased her on January 3, 1993....
BELFAST, NY
wellsvillesun.com

End of Gus Macker tournament in Hornell

The Hornell Area YMCA posted today there will not be a Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament in Hornell this summer. The world famous tournament made a stop and closed down the streets in Hornell for a weekend with basketball, vendors and events. Full disclosure, I worked as a volunteer for decades...
HORNELL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Genesee Valley Central School to Hold STEAM Carnival on February 10

Student showcase, games, vendors, and a “Escape Room”. The event will showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families. Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display, including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.
BELMONT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Girls’ basketball roundup: Fillmore, GV/Belfast, B-R win

FILLMORE — The opportunity to take down one of the area’s best twice in one season was an opportunity that the Lady Eagles of Fillmore were presented with to close out the week, Thursday evening. With the action beginning to wind down, and the Sectional pictures, as well as the Allegany County League standings beginning to take shape, something had to give.
FILLMORE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

302 acres House with Barns and Stream in Woodhull NY

Escape to this scenic location with pleasant views and more than 300 sprawling acres including a home, large barn, and pole barn in southern Steuben County. The property has been meticulously maintained and includes a manufactured home that was installed in 2000 boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located just behind the home is a 30 x 32 pole barn built in 2010 with electric, a concrete floor and 3 overhead doors. The large 1.5 story barn was recently painted and is 80 x 28 with electric providing an abundance of storage for equipment and toys.
WOODHULL, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
BATAVIA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Glenn L. “Bill” Clark, 90, Friendship

Glenn L. “Bill” Clark, 90 of Stevens Avenue, Friendship, passed peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, after a brief illness. Born January 9, 1933, to Ernest Burdette Clark & Rosa Mae Hill Clark in the Town of Wirt, New York, he spent his young years growing and making wonderful childhood memories in the hamlet of Nile.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Recognizes Community Service Heroes, Mary and Judson Stearns

Pictured, Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris, Jeremy Stearns, Mary Stearns, Judson Stearns, Legislator Janice Burdick, Legislator Philip Curran. The Allegany County Legislature started their meeting agenda on January 25 with a recognition of two community volunteers. The Board unanimously approved Resolution 16-23, “Recognizing and thanking Judson E. and Mary Stearns...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY

View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
SCIO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS Troopers make two major arrests

Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
WELLSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Savona store partially collapses in serious fire

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
SAVONA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Delevan Man Struck and Killed by Tractor Trailer

A Cattaraugus County man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer. According to Arcade Police, a Delevan man ran into the roadway on North Street just before 2 PM Monday and was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene. The road was closed for about...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

