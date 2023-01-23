ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Baseball Selected Third in PSAC East Preseason Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – After garnering a trio of first-place votes, the East Stroudsburg University baseball team was selected to finish third in the annual Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced on Thursday. Defending PSAC champion, Millersville, was picked to win the eastern division after...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Women’s Basketball Outlasts Lock Haven Behind Sanford’s Career Night

EAST STROUDSBURG – Scoring the Warriors' final 11 points and 13 total in the fourth quarter, Shyla Sanford dominated down the stretch as the graduate student registered her first career double-double that included career highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift the East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team past Lock Haven, 42-37, on Thursday night inside Koehler Fieldhouse.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Selected Sixth in PSAC East Softball Preseason Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference revealed its annual PSAC Softball preseason coaches polls on Wednesday afternoon, as the East Stroudsburg University softball team was predicted to finish sixth in the conference. Shippensburg earned five of eight first-place votes to earn the top spot, while defending champion...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Rank No. 25 by NABC, 7th in D2SIDA Atlantic Region Media Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – Despite a pair of losses on the week, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team remains nationally ranked, earning the No. 25 spot in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. Additionally, the Warriors are ranked seventh in the D2SIDA Atlantic...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy