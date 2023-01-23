ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casscountyonline.com

Ronnie L. King

Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana

Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for January 25 – 29, 2023

UPDATED – Jan 24th 12n PLEASE SHARE!. DUE TO THE WINTER STORM EVENT Wednesday… check the venue before you head out!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including trivia, karaoke, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Agency Owner – Shelter Insurance

We are seeking an exceptional entrepreneur to make a difference in Logansport, IN and become our newest Shelter Insurance Agent. • Do you have a desire to meet new people, develop new contacts, and become known in your community?. • Are you passionate about serving your community?. • Do you...
LOGANSPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy