Read full article on original website
Related
casscountyonline.com
Ronnie L. King
Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
casscountyonline.com
Charley Alan Smelser
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Charley Alan Smelser, 64, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 7, 1958, in Peru, Indiana to Charley A. “Junior” and Judy (McKinley) Smelser. Charley married Lynne M. (Smith) Hansen on December 18, 2016, in Kokomo and she survives.
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for January 25 – 29, 2023
UPDATED – Jan 24th 12n PLEASE SHARE!. DUE TO THE WINTER STORM EVENT Wednesday… check the venue before you head out!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including trivia, karaoke, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!
casscountyonline.com
Donna Rogers Anderson
Donna Rogers Anderson, 90, of Logansport passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Millers Merry Manor. Born on October 4, 1932 in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Hunter) Collins, Sr. Donna retired from RBM after 29 years. She was a member of the...
casscountyonline.com
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
casscountyonline.com
Theresa L. Ingram
Theresa L. Ingram, age 76, Burnettsville, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Kroeger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
casscountyonline.com
Wendy’s opens in Logansport
Wendy’s opened in Logansport again on January 23, 2023, after a long absence. The new restaurant at 3419 E. Market Street is located just east of where Wendy’s had been located through the late 1990s. McCord’s Do It Best thanked the franchise and the construction company for purchasing...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Jury selection narrowed down to two Indiana counties
DELPHI, Ind. - Jury selection in the Delphi murder trial has been narrowed down to two Indiana counties. According to a FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, it has been narrowed down to St. Joseph or Allen County. Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.
Comments / 0