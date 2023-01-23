Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Ronnie L. King
Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for January 25 – 29, 2023
UPDATED – Jan 24th 12n PLEASE SHARE!. DUE TO THE WINTER STORM EVENT Wednesday… check the venue before you head out!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including trivia, karaoke, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!
casscountyonline.com
Philip A. Bostic
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Philip A. Bostic, 78, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 4:28 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Phil was born April 27, 1944, in Kokomo to Alfred and Linna Bostic. He married Glenda Wolfenbarger on January 29, 1965, in Kokomo and she survives.
casscountyonline.com
Theresa L. Ingram
Theresa L. Ingram, age 76, Burnettsville, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Kroeger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating.
casscountyonline.com
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
casscountyonline.com
Agency Owner – Shelter Insurance
We are seeking an exceptional entrepreneur to make a difference in Logansport, IN and become our newest Shelter Insurance Agent. • Do you have a desire to meet new people, develop new contacts, and become known in your community?. • Are you passionate about serving your community?. • Do you...
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
inkfreenews.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Wednesday
WARSAW — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Kosciusko County and surrounding areas from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will...
