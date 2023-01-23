Read full article on original website
Related
casscountyonline.com
Ronnie L. King
Ronnie L. King, 60, of Logansport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Logansport. He was born in Kokomo on October 27, 1962. Ronnie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently employed at MPI Corporation and enjoyed doing construction work on the side. Ronnie loved hunting, fishing,...
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
The Hamilton County's Sheriff Office is inviting teams to take part in the swat challenge for a good cause!. A new exhibit at Newfields highlights employees at the art museum. "Artists Among Us" is the first ever all-staff exhibition created entirely by Newfields staff members. Newfields president and CEO, Colette Pierce Burnette, and Newfields employees Alexis Hahn, and Clifford Graham joined Angela in the studio to share more details about the exhibit.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
casscountyonline.com
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
casscountyonline.com
Philip A. Bostic
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Philip A. Bostic, 78, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 4:28 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Phil was born April 27, 1944, in Kokomo to Alfred and Linna Bostic. He married Glenda Wolfenbarger on January 29, 1965, in Kokomo and she survives.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Comments / 0