Read full article on original website
Related
Could the S&P 500 Soar 20% in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
You'll probably like this history lesson.
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning
© Reuters Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning. Bitcoin anticipates its first back-to-back daily dip in 2023. BTC declined 2.5%, trading at $22,380. Other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Cardano, and Avalanche were also in red. Following a disappointing earnings projection from technological heavyweight Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that dampened...
investing.com
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode
Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
investing.com
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
investing.com
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
investing.com
Could Gold and Silver Go Parabolic in 2023?
I started this year saying that to date, gold has been sold on strength and bought on weakness. And that the day strength is bought is the day we begin a much bigger rally. China steps up gold imports in 2022: Swiss gold imports at 4-year highs, Russia gold imports rise.
investing.com
Gold Nears Major Resistance, Prepares for a Plunge
Between 2020 and now, quite a lot happened, quite a lot of money was printed, and we saw a war in Europe. Yet gold failed to rally to new highs. It’s trading very close to its 2011 high, which tells you something about the strength of this market. It’s almost absent.
investing.com
MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
(Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Saturday it was seeking feedback on Adani Group and associated securities and was aware of a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content
The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
investing.com
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
investing.com
Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap. The S&P 500 energy sector is up 4.2% year-to-date,...
investing.com
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March. The U.S. central bank's preferred gauge for inflation, the personal consumption expenditures...
investing.com
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
investing.com
Bank of Mexico should discuss decoupling from U.S. Fed, says Mejia
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
Comments / 0