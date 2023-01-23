Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
straightarrownews.com
77 Democrats send a letter to Biden denouncing his immigration policy
77 congressional Democrats sent a letter to President Biden denouncing his immigration policy. They wrote the president’s immigrant parole program and other proposed asylum rules break the law and penalize people trying to exercise their right to asylum. “Now anyone who tells you that the only way to secure...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Could Personal Loan Debt Stop You From Getting a Mortgage?
It really depends on how much debt you have.
straightarrownews.com
Romney: Debt ceiling is a chance to rein in spending but must be raised to pay troops
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters Thursday that the debt ceiling is an appropriate opportunity to restrain spending, but reiterated that the debt ceiling must be raised. He emphasized that not being able to borrow money would preclude the government from making Social Security payments and funding U.S. troops.
Here's Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
The Canadian banking giant has a solid foundation on which it is building a much bigger business.
straightarrownews.com
The ‘greenhushing’ era? Political climate has companies staying quiet on climate
Greenwashing is a term that’s been around since the 1980s, coined to describe companies that mislead or lie about environmental achievements. But 2023 may be the year of “greenhushing,” where companies start staying quiet about climate goals and progress. A recent report by South Pole said that...
straightarrownews.com
M&M’s bows to political pressure but these 5 brands embrace the divide
M&M’s is turning some strange backlash over the footwear choices of their animated mascots into opportunity. Earlier this week, the brand announced it ditched its now-divisive spokescandies in favor of actress Maya Rudolph, who is already making some changes to the famous treat. M&M’s decision appears to show it bowing to backlash for being too “woke” (but for the record, the authors of this article suspect it’s a stunt). Still, Straight Arrow News has the companies that are instead embracing the nation’s divide in this week’s Five for Friday.
straightarrownews.com
Can Congress fix the White House’s classified materials problem? Senators respond
Authorities have found classified materials in the private homes of three current and former elected members of the executive branch from their time in the White House. The feds revealed Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence, like President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, had classified material in his private residence.
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content
The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
A Watergate moment? Questions raised by classified documents | GARY COSBY JR.
Donald Trump isn’t the only president to have improperly taken classified records. This past week, we found that current President Joe Biden, when he was the vice-president and a senator, took classified records that he had no business possessing when he left office. I wrote about the investigation into Trump’s records theft, or...
Letters: Who benefits most from an underfunded IRS?
The Republican majority, including our new congressman Rudy Yakym, has voted to rescind the additional funding for the IRS. The bill approved Jan. 9 is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate. It appears that one point of contention to the increase of the national debt is the fact that the Republicans do not want the increased budget for the IRS. I wonder who benefits the most with an underfunded IRS. The honest taxpayer who is waiting patiently for...
straightarrownews.com
US economy grew 2.1% in 2022, bouncing back from negative first half
The U.S. economy grew 2.1% in 2022, despite widespread fears the country was heading toward a recession. That’s according to the latest gross domestic product data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis out Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the advanced estimate shows a growth of 2.9%, slightly...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Russia’s retaliation, Trump’s Facebook reinstated
Former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to Facebook; autism rates in children triple; Russia retaliates after the West agrees to tanks; and an asteroid will zoom past earth this evening. These stories and more highlight your daily rundown for Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023. Russia responds to West sending...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: US sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine; ‘eggflation’ investigation
President Biden just announced his administration is sending more than 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. It comes just hours after Germany said it would approve Poland’s request to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. News of the tank support is a source of great relief to the...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: US takes out ISIS leader; gas prices surge
The U.S. military took down a major ISIS leader, police footage of an arrest in Memphis that led to a man’s death will be released to the public Friday, the Republican national committee is taking up an important leadership vote, and gas prices have taken an unusual turn for this time of year. These stories and more highlight the daily rundown for Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Pence classified docs; Biden sued by 20 states
Classified documents were found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence; President Joe Biden has been sued over his migrant sponsorship plan; and Pope Francis criticized laws criminalizing homosexuality. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Earthquake hits California coast. A 4.2...
Comments / 0