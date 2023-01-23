ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
77 Democrats send a letter to Biden denouncing his immigration policy

77 congressional Democrats sent a letter to President Biden denouncing his immigration policy. They wrote the president’s immigrant parole program and other proposed asylum rules break the law and penalize people trying to exercise their right to asylum. “Now anyone who tells you that the only way to secure...
M&M’s bows to political pressure but these 5 brands embrace the divide

M&M’s is turning some strange backlash over the footwear choices of their animated mascots into opportunity. Earlier this week, the brand announced it ditched its now-divisive spokescandies in favor of actress Maya Rudolph, who is already making some changes to the famous treat. M&M’s decision appears to show it bowing to backlash for being too “woke” (but for the record, the authors of this article suspect it’s a stunt). Still, Straight Arrow News has the companies that are instead embracing the nation’s divide in this week’s Five for Friday.
Can Congress fix the White House’s classified materials problem? Senators respond

Authorities have found classified materials in the private homes of three current and former elected members of the executive branch from their time in the White House. The feds revealed Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence, like President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, had classified material in his private residence.
Buzzfeed shares leap after announcing partnership for AI-generated content

The S&P 500's strong start to 2023 continued this past week as another key indicator suggested inflation continues to trend steadily lower. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain. Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 4.4% in December, in-line with economist estimates. ...
Letters: Who benefits most from an underfunded IRS?

The Republican majority, including our new congressman Rudy Yakym, has voted to rescind the additional funding for the IRS. The bill approved Jan. 9 is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate. It appears that one point of contention to the increase of the national debt is the fact that the Republicans do not want the increased budget for the IRS. I wonder who benefits the most with an underfunded IRS. The honest taxpayer who is waiting patiently for...
US economy grew 2.1% in 2022, bouncing back from negative first half

The U.S. economy grew 2.1% in 2022, despite widespread fears the country was heading toward a recession. That’s according to the latest gross domestic product data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis out Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the advanced estimate shows a growth of 2.9%, slightly...
Morning rundown: Russia’s retaliation, Trump’s Facebook reinstated

Former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to Facebook; autism rates in children triple; Russia retaliates after the West agrees to tanks; and an asteroid will zoom past earth this evening. These stories and more highlight your daily rundown for Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023. Russia responds to West sending...
Morning rundown: US takes out ISIS leader; gas prices surge

The U.S. military took down a major ISIS leader, police footage of an arrest in Memphis that led to a man’s death will be released to the public Friday, the Republican national committee is taking up an important leadership vote, and gas prices have taken an unusual turn for this time of year. These stories and more highlight the daily rundown for Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.
Morning rundown: Pence classified docs; Biden sued by 20 states

Classified documents were found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence; President Joe Biden has been sued over his migrant sponsorship plan; and Pope Francis criticized laws criminalizing homosexuality. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Earthquake hits California coast. A 4.2...
