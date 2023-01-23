In 2015, Aleto Ayo started working as a caregiver at Meadow Vista Assisted living. It was a live-in job with a $3000 starting salary. She would work 24-hour shifts without relief for days. For seven years she complained to the owners who promised to mitigate her ordeal but they never acted. She was afraid of escalating her objections concerning the punishing work schedule lest she got fired.

1 DAY AGO