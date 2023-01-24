ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

7 people dead in Half Moon Bay, California, shootings just days after a gunman killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California

By Erin Snodgrass
Insider
 3 days ago

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

  • Seven people were killed in two separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, police said.
  • Authorities arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with the shootings, police said.
  • The incident comes two days after a gunman killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.

Seven people were killed in two shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, according to authorities.

Half Moon Bay, California, located about 30 miles from San Francisco, is about 380 miles north of Monterey Park, California, where days ago another mass shooting left 11 dead.

Police arrested a 67-year-old man without incident about two hours after the first shooting was reported, authorities said during a Monday evening press conference. A motive for the shooting is still unknown, law enforcement said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said police were responding to a shooting incident with "multiple victims" in an area near the Half Moon Bay City limits, which is just shy of 30 miles south of San Francisco, around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Four people were killed at a mushroom farm and three others were killed at a trucking business on the outskirts of the Northern California town, according to the Associated Press , which cited San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine.

Another victim is being treated at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a suspect had been taken into custody and there was no remaining threat to the public.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, a resident of Half Moon Bay. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the victims and suspect are all believed to be farmworkers.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted about the shooting on Monday.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay," he wrote. "Tragedy upon tragedy."

A gunman killed 11 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, January 21.

Read the original article on Insider

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
pajaronian.com

19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings

CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
BBC

Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting

The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
People

7 People Killed in Half Moon Bay in California's Second Mass Shooting This Week: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli for the deaths of seven farm workers killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday A shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, Calif., claimed the lives of seven people on Monday. Police have arrested a suspect. The shooting on Monday afternoon occurred over two separate locations in the small coastal town, just south of San Francisco. In one location off the Cabrillo Highway, four people were found dead around 2:22 p.m. local time Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press conference on Monday evening. A fifth victim also...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KGET

Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

