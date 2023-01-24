7 people dead in Half Moon Bay, California, shootings just days after a gunman killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Seven people were killed in two separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, police said.

Authorities arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with the shootings, police said.

The incident comes two days after a gunman killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.

Seven people were killed in two shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, according to authorities.

Half Moon Bay, California, located about 30 miles from San Francisco, is about 380 miles north of Monterey Park, California, where days ago another mass shooting left 11 dead.

Police arrested a 67-year-old man without incident about two hours after the first shooting was reported, authorities said during a Monday evening press conference. A motive for the shooting is still unknown, law enforcement said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said police were responding to a shooting incident with "multiple victims" in an area near the Half Moon Bay City limits, which is just shy of 30 miles south of San Francisco, around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Four people were killed at a mushroom farm and three others were killed at a trucking business on the outskirts of the Northern California town, according to the Associated Press , which cited San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine.

Another victim is being treated at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a suspect had been taken into custody and there was no remaining threat to the public.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, a resident of Half Moon Bay. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the victims and suspect are all believed to be farmworkers.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted about the shooting on Monday.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay," he wrote. "Tragedy upon tragedy."

A gunman killed 11 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, January 21.