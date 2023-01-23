Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
‘I killed 2 people:’ Court documents provide details of fatal Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal crash that happened Jan. 15 in Allen County. Police responded to the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found three people who stopped to offer aid pull the suspect, 32-year-old Trevor M. Bradley, from his vehicle.
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area...
inkfreenews.com
Ford Arrested After Using Broom To Batter Man
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a broom to batter a man. Dakota Bryan James Ford, 21, 927 Oak Brook Place, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter
An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Scherr Road around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation finds the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
Your News Local
Seat Belt Violation Leads to Arrest of Truck Driver for OWI
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – A recent traffic stop by Indiana State Police Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser led to the arrest of Todd Mills, 58, Spencer, IN. Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
WLFI.com
Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun. The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police asking for help in identifying individual in fraud investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in fraud cases in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684. You can also message the police department through Facebook Messenger.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 1600 block East CR 200N, Warsaw. Gloria A. Nevarez-Ramirez reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 100 block EMS B33A Lane, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a vehicle...
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
