Claypool, IN

WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool

A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ford Arrested After Using Broom To Batter Man

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a broom to batter a man. Dakota Bryan James Ford, 21, 927 Oak Brook Place, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter

An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Scherr Road around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation finds the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Your News Local

Seat Belt Violation Leads to Arrest of Truck Driver for OWI

MIAMI COUNTY, IN – A recent traffic stop by Indiana State Police Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser led to the arrest of Todd Mills, 58, Spencer, IN. Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WLFI.com

Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun. The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 1600 block East CR 200N, Warsaw. Gloria A. Nevarez-Ramirez reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 100 block EMS B33A Lane, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
963xke.com

Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
MISHAWAKA, IN

