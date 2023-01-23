ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

UAB opens new taste and smell clinic to treat post-COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama

Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Uninsured to rise in Alabama as pandemic protections end for Medicaid

Alabamians who received Medicaid during COVID-19 may be losing health coverage this spring as pandemic safeguards end. Pandemic-era protections that stopped states from dropping ineligible people from Medicaid rolls will expire starting April of this year. About 61,000 Alabamians are expected to lose Medicaid coverage by June of 2024 as a result, according to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama woman shares story of surviving human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For one Central Alabama woman, January is more than just Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It's about sharing her story with those who need to hear it most. Shaylene Burlage says people in general have a perception about human trafficking. "When people think about human trafficking, they...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Post-storm probe confirms recent tornado in Jackson County

Continued analysis of data by the National Weather Service had led to the determination a tornado touched down in Jackson County earlier this month. That EF-0 tornado, with top winds of 76 mph, touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near County Roads 151 and 58 on Jan. 12. Traveling toward County Road 126, the tornado caused minor damage until lifting about two miles away near County Road 361.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy