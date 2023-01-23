Read full article on original website
COVID-19 pandemic drives doctors, nurses out of healthcare profession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The lingering COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the healthcare system in the state of Alabama. Some doctors and nurses have been driven out of the profession and others are thinking about doing the same. "It did take a toll on people, especially those...
Healthcare pro: Alabama’s mental health requires these steps
My New Year’s wish for Alabama is a gift that will benefit us all: a mental health workforce for our state. Treatment of psychiatric disorders works but there is no treatment at all if there are too few mental health workers with expertise in recovery. Unfortunately, in 2022, access...
UAB opens new taste and smell clinic to treat post-COVID patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never […]
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama
Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
Tragedy at school, Hooper lawsuit, I-65 rocket: Down in Alabama
A teacher died Wednesday in a really tragic accident at school. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing over charges he once faced. Somebody in Ohio might want that 44-year-old state-line Saturn rocket. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
Uninsured to rise in Alabama as pandemic protections end for Medicaid
Alabamians who received Medicaid during COVID-19 may be losing health coverage this spring as pandemic safeguards end. Pandemic-era protections that stopped states from dropping ineligible people from Medicaid rolls will expire starting April of this year. About 61,000 Alabamians are expected to lose Medicaid coverage by June of 2024 as a result, according to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.
Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Central Alabama woman shares story of surviving human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For one Central Alabama woman, January is more than just Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It's about sharing her story with those who need to hear it most. Shaylene Burlage says people in general have a perception about human trafficking. "When people think about human trafficking, they...
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Westbound I-565, Alabama 20 near I-65 interchange down to 1 lane due to wreck
A wreck on Alabama 20 has westbound traffic down to one lane near Interstate 65. Huntsville Police announced the partial closure just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash is between U.S. 31 and I-65. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
Post-storm probe confirms recent tornado in Jackson County
Continued analysis of data by the National Weather Service had led to the determination a tornado touched down in Jackson County earlier this month. That EF-0 tornado, with top winds of 76 mph, touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near County Roads 151 and 58 on Jan. 12. Traveling toward County Road 126, the tornado caused minor damage until lifting about two miles away near County Road 361.
