ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 114

UseYourBrain
3d ago

DeSantis 'Teacher's Bill of Rights' is absolutely comical given his absolute undaunting assault on teachers during his administration. No wonder teachers have left teaching in record numbers. What a joke.

Reply(20)
57
Sharecropper
3d ago

A transparent bribe to buy support and silence for his Draconian policies on APAAS and diversity! And unfortunately, it will probably buy just that in this wreck of an economy since the emergence of COVID-19. Dems better get up on their bicycles if they are going to do anything to protect the freedoms of speech, thought, and action from the DeHitler State being duplicated and implemented across the country!

Reply(1)
30
Nedlam
3d ago

let him do it! there won't be any teachers left in his state, all radical teachers will leave other states and can go there, bye!Florida, he is all yours!and no, he will never be president!it will be fun watching him lose!

Reply(9)
39
Related
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Education law defended by Iowa governor

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a statement Friday related to the law she signed on Tuesday, and a comment she attributed to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. In trying to confirm authenticity, The Center Square contacted the American Federation of Teachers on...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma weighs competing pay raise plans for teachers

(The Center Square) - Two bills regarding teacher raises await Oklahoma lawmakers when they begin their legislative session next month, and a third proposal for merit-based pay is on the table. The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a proposal from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters to base...
OKLAHOMA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Schools available increase in Wisconsin choice program

(The Center Square) – Schools available and student enrollment are up in Wisconsin for its choice program. The state’s Department of Public Instruction on Friday released the list of schools available for the 2023-24 school year. At 339, it's 25 more than this year. School Choice Wisconsin says...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians

(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens

The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Framework for retail marijuana market in Virginia one step closer

(The Center Square) – A committee of Virginia lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that seeks to establish a retail market for sales of recreational marijuana beginning next year – a measure lawmakers are mulling almost two years after the state legalized the substance. The Senate Rehabilitation and Social...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to...
ILLINOIS STATE
New Jersey Globe

Among New Hampshire Republicans, Christie is at zero

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Is running just 6.4% behind where he was in 2016 when he won 7.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. Christie did not register as the first choice of any likely Republican primary voters in a University of New Hampshire poll released today but garners 1% of the vote as a second choice.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy