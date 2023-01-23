Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Believe Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Could Rally 73.02%: Here's is How to Trade
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) closed the last trading session at $12.86, gaining 94.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.25 indicates a 73% upside potential.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
investing.com
Intuitive Surgical earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.23, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66B versus the consensus estimate of $1.68B. Intuitive Surgical's stock price closed at $257.98. It is up 6.74% in the last 3 months...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
investing.com
Illumina Stock Is Ripe for a Short
This is a short idea I came across by accident. I was looking at charts and came across this nice high-priced but weak and toppy-looking chart on both a Monthly and Weekly basis. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) “provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.”. I can’t say...
investing.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
NASDAQ
RNST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.90, changing hands as low as $33.53 per share. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
NASDAQ
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) Could Surge 38.99%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) have gained 17.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $36.21, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.33 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
investing.com
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
Zacks.com
NextGen (NXGN) Q3 Earnings Fall Shy of Estimates, Revenues Top
NXGN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up 8.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 26 cents, which matched the company’s reported figure....
NASDAQ
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.23%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Benzinga
Intel All Set To Report Earnings Results After Closing Bell, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Intel Corporation INTC is scheduled to release quarterly results after the closing bell on Jan. 26, 2023. Wall Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion for the latest quarter. Intel recently appointed Frank D. Yeary as the new independent chair of...
NASDAQ
Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.23%. A quarter...
