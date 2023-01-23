Read full article on original website
February a month of seasonal contrasts on the Coast
February begins next week, and it is a month of seasonal change and contrast in south Mississippi. Unlike most of our neighbors in states to the north, for whom February is just another month of gray, bone-chilling winter, along the Gulf Coast there are almost always more than a few days that remind us that spring is just around the corner.
Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal
Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they...
First Cup with First News: CHRISTUS Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to the CHRISTUS Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center for hosting First Cup this morning. To find out more about the CHRISTUS Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center, please call 318.681.7480 or visit us on the web at www.CHRISTUShealth.org.
Mardi Gras in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. - They'll be letting the Good Times Roll in Mansfield this weekend. Saturday is the Krewe of Demeter Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will head down Franklin Street, then right onto Sandra Phillips Boulevard, past city hall, and then will turn right on Polk Street.
Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average
(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
The police chiefs of two of Nebraska's three largest law enforcement agencies testified in opposition to Sen. Tom Brewer's latest "constitutional carry" bill, while dozens of residents traveled as long as four hours to the Capitol to support the proposal during a hearing that lasted more than four hours Thursday.
Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby in wake of Atlanta protest damage
In this 2020 photo, members of the National Guard station in downtown Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp activated the guard again Thursday in response to "Stop Cop City" protesters. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over...
Five Dead After a Series of Crashes
Five people are dead after a series of crashes in Wyoming. The crashes were caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Highway patrol troopers got word of the Dodge...
Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind
Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
La. governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at DC Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU
East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500. “This is a testament...
Texas Comptroller’s Office awarded $363 million in grants to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet
AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday his agency will receive $363 million in grants from the federal government to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Texas. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the award of $363.8 million...
Auditor general questions annual property tax increases for 12 Pa. school districts
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week released an audit of 12 school districts from across the state that uncovers a legal standard practice in which raise local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania — from wealthier...
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently,...
Carlin Cotton guilty of brother's slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was found guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, guilty as charged of the Aug. 18, 2021 second-degree murder of his brother, Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45.
Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna
BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take. Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.
Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished
A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of Virginia for a formal censure or removal from the bench.
