Shreveport, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

February a month of seasonal contrasts on the Coast

February begins next week, and it is a month of seasonal change and contrast in south Mississippi. Unlike most of our neighbors in states to the north, for whom February is just another month of gray, bone-chilling winter, along the Gulf Coast there are almost always more than a few days that remind us that spring is just around the corner.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said. "He understands we need to help volunteers so they...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mardi Gras in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. - They'll be letting the Good Times Roll in Mansfield this weekend. Saturday is the Krewe of Demeter Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will head down Franklin Street, then right onto Sandra Phillips Boulevard, past city hall, and then will turn right on Polk Street.
MANSFIELD, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois unemployment remains higher than national average

(The Center Square) – Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most up-to-date unemployment numbers for Illinois, and they show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate, trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five Dead After a Series of Crashes

Five people are dead after a series of crashes in Wyoming. The crashes were caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Highway patrol troopers got word of the Dodge...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind

Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

La. governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at DC Mardi Gras

WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spring 2023 enrollment marks continued growth for ETBU

East Texas Baptist University’s Spring 2023 enrollment surpassed the Spring 2022 enrollment record, with 1,560 new and returning Tigers enrolled for classes in January 2023. The 4.35% increase over last year’s record spring enrollment marks the first time Spring semester enrollment is over 1,500. “This is a testament...
MARSHALL, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

(The Center Square) – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Carlin Cotton guilty of brother's slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was found guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, guilty as charged of the Aug. 18, 2021 second-degree murder of his brother, Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill introduced to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take at once in Idaho. It might affect Meta and Kuna

BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take. Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022.
KUNA, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia House approves bill to boost transparency when judges get punished

A proposal to make more information public when Virginia judges violate ethics rules passed the House of Delegates Friday on a bipartisan vote. Currently, almost all records of the state’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission (JIRC) are kept strictly confidential unless they involve a proven breach serious enough to rise to the Supreme Court of Virginia for a formal censure or removal from the bench.

