Winter in white in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's snow, while short-lived, made for some wintry scenes, and Mike Stevens is ready to show them off in this visit to the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to see...
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Talkback 16: Virtual school days and snow days

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The debate between virtual school days and snow days continues to dominate the Talkback 16 lines. But first, there's a little compliment on our new set. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PA graded poorly in annual tobacco report

YORK, Pa. — Every year, the American Lung Association releases its annual State of Tobacco Control report, and Pennsylvania is listed among the states with the worst policies in place to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The goal is to provide information on how states and the federal government...
Twelve PA schools accused of raising unnecessary taxes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
