ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely...
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

SALT LAKE CITY — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children's public school were allowing transgender students to use girls' bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children's next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic. Now,...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M

The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot's estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, VA. — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
WRAL News

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy