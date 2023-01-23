Baylor Scheierman recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and a season-best six assists to help Creighton roll to a 104-76 victory over St. John's on Wednesday night at Omaha, Neb. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and had three blocked shots and Ryan Nembhard added 16 points and six assists for Creighton (12-8, 6-3 Big East). Arthur Kaluma had 14 points and Trey Alexander scored 12 as the Bluejays won their third straight game.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO