Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO