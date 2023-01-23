Read full article on original website
PGA Tour Players React To ‘Tee-Gate’ Between McIlroy and Reed
Professional golfers had a field day on social media in response to Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s Dubai interaction.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Spieth is About to Play an Absurd Amount of Golf on the PGA Tour
Don't look now, but Jordan Spieth will play seven of the next eight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, starting at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 10 appearances on the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth has never missed the cut and has recorded six top 10s, including a win in 2017, a T3 in 2021 and runner-up to Tom Hoge last year.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy cracks joke about Patrick Reed after his birdie-eagle-birdie finish
Rory McIlroy shook his head and laughed after only needing seven shots to finish off his first round at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to set up a tantalising prospect of a weekend duel with his arch rival Patrick Reed. Weather issues meant that players had to finish their first...
Rory McIlroy defends not acknowledging Patrick Reed in Dubai, says he got Christmas Eve subpoena from Reed's lawyer
Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic and that Reed’s lawyer had served him with a subpoena on Christmas Eve. Reports emerged earlier in the week that McIlroy had ignored Reed when the former...
Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena
A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
Golf-LIV golfers should not feature in Ryder Cup, says Faldo
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European golfers who have joined the breakaway LIV Series should not be allowed to take part in the Ryder Cup, six-times major winner Nick Faldo said. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
U.S. Ryder Cup team back to four captain's picks? Not a chance, says Seth Waugh, other PGA brass
ORLANDO — A pandemic might have changed the way the United States Ryder Cup team chooses players for its side, but success is keeping the new system intact. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh and current president John Lindert said definitively this week during the annual PGA Show that current U.S. captain Zach Johnson will have six captain’s picks as the Americans look to end a 30-year drought on foreign soil in the 44th edition of the biennial matches against Europe at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. And it’s unlikely the system will ever revert to its pre-pandemic ways.
Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Could Be Paired Together in Dubai
In the wake of “Tee Gate,” Reed and McIlroy are tied after Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
