ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM

Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTM

One Injured in Henry County Shooting

One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County

Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA

Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video January 13. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
Virginian Review

LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed for Second Year in a Row

SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy