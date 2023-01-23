Read full article on original website
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
Furry Friends: Chilly is one chill pup looking for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, January 24th, with […]
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Three Virginia Horses Positive for EHM
Three horses in a stable in Roanoke County, Virginia, have tested positive for EHM. Two additional cases are suspected, and 28 horses are exposed. No horses have traveled from the facility in the last six weeks. The barn is now under official quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
cardinalnews.org
More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County
Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA
Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
WDBJ7.com
Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video January 13. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed for Second Year in a Row
SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
