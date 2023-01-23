SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...

SALEM, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO