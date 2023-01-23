Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
villages-news.com
Sumter County’s stricter regulations appear to be working at internet cafes
Sumter County’s dozen internet cafes received perfect scores recently and no violations were reported. The December inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes, which now must receive annual operating permits and pass periodic inspections by the county building department and the sheriff’s office.
Villages Daily Sun
New facility will bring government services closer in South Sumter
The Sumter County Commission is moving forward with plans to make it more convenient for residents in the southern end of the county to access key services such as renewing their driver’s license, paying their property tax or registering to vote. County attorney Jennifer Rey reported Tuesday night the...
villages-news.com
Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages
A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC OKs plans for two subdivisions
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved two preliminary development plans on Tuesday for subdivisions in the Jonesville area. The first, Tara Larga, would build 101 units on SW 8th Avenue near the intersection with Parker Road after final approval. The 28-acre parcel borders a sinkhole under co-ownership...
villages-news.com
Sumter County seeks state comments on plan to reclassify rural acreage
Sumter County commissioners are seeking state comments on a plan to reclassify 395 acres in the Oxford area from agricultural to rural residential. The change would make the land south of County Road 102 and east of County Road 103 easier to develop. The area is northeast of the busy commercial area of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Affordable workforce housing key to growth in state and The Villages
Affordable workforce housing is key to growth in the state as well as The Villages. The state Legislature is focusing on ways to develop more workforce housing to keep pace with the Sunshine State’s explosive growth. “Florida’s ability to attract and retain the talent necessary to grow from the...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg commissioners approve zoning change for business expansion
The Leesburg City Commission voted to approve a zoning change to allow a local company to expand its operation. Metal Structures Company USA LLC requested the city to change the zoning of an 11-acre property to industrial from residential. The property is located west of Flatwoods Road, north of Casteen Road and South of Parkway Boulevard. The property currently has a single family residence with a detached garage and utility building.
Orange County approves new ‘Tenants Bill of Rights’ ordinance to protect renters
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of discussion about affordable housing, Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance, meant to protect renters. Work will now be focused on an office for tenant services after county commissioners unanimously passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights.”. The decision comes at a...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
villages-news.com
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale Saturday at La Hacienda
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will continue through 1:30 p.m. Items on sale will include household items, sporting goods, small appliances, holiday decor, books and costume jewelry. The event...
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
Citrus County Chronicle
End of the line for Central Ridge pool
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project. “It’s almost the death of a dream for...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
Bay News 9
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
villages-news.com
District commander for The Villages receives promotion
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion. Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015. Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
villages-news.com
Wildwood wins award for ambitious plan to revitalize downtown
The City of Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan has been honored by the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council with a Diamond Award. Commissioner Julian Green accepted the award this past week on behalf of Wildwood, and City Manager Jason McHugh participated in a panel discussion with other award recipients.
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
