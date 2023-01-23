Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
KTVB
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
KTVB
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
KTVB
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
KTVB
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
It's time to dip back into the waters of Franklin Lakes... metaphorically speaking, at least, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13 -- and ET can exclusively debut the cast's all-new taglines. OG Teresa Giudice returns for the fresh batch of episodes, alongside longtime co-stars...
KTVB
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
KTVB
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh Says 'It's Funny' Being an 'Elder Statesman' Now On Set
Kate Walsh is reflecting on being a part of Grey's Anatomy and how it's still chugging along after nearly two decades. The actress was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and she shared her feelings about stepping back into Addison Montgomery's shoes after spending several years away from the franchise.
KTVB
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
KTVB
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Rock Out in New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Teaser Trailer
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are front and center in a new teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming musical drama, Daisy Jones & the Six, featuring the original song "Regret Me." The track is one of 24 original songs written for the show and recorded by the cast that will be released throughout the series via Atlantic Records.
KTVB
'Teen Wolf': How the Movie Explains Dylan O'Brien's Absence
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Teen Wolf: The Movie. TheTeen Wolf movie brought Scott McCall and his friends back to Beacon Hills, but one key person was missing from the action: Scott's best friend, Stiles Stilinski. The two-hour reunion film, which dropped Thursday on Paramount+,...
KTVB
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video
A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
KTVB
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
KTVB
Anne Heche's Best Friend Says a Documentary About the Late Actress Is in the Works (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's life and legacy will be explored in an upcoming documentary. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the late actress' best friend and podcast co-host, Heather Duffy, on Tuesday, who opened up about Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, and the other ways she's committed to preserving her friend's memory.
KTVB
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
KTVB
Julian Sands' Brother Fears Actor Will Not Be Found: 'I Know in My Heart He Has Gone'
It's been nearly two weeks since Julian Sands was reported missing, and his brother is now fearing the worst. In an interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Craven Herald & Pioneer, the actor's brother, Nick, told the outlet that his family is resigned to the idea that Julian is gone, despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed as authorities continue searching for him in the treacherous Mt. Baldy area in Southern California.
KTVB
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
KTVB
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at GMA3 amid their workplace romance. Two months after ET learned of the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship, sources said that the duo would not return to the third hour of the morning show. While news of their romance broke in November 2022,...
Comments / 0