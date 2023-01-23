ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed

Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
KTVB

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits

Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
KTVB

'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!

Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
wonderwall.com

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news

'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
KTVB

'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh Says 'It's Funny' Being an 'Elder Statesman' Now On Set

Kate Walsh is reflecting on being a part of Grey's Anatomy and how it's still chugging along after nearly two decades. The actress was a guest on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and she shared her feelings about stepping back into Addison Montgomery's shoes after spending several years away from the franchise.
KTVB

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Rock Out in New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Teaser Trailer

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are front and center in a new teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming musical drama, Daisy Jones & the Six, featuring the original song "Regret Me." The track is one of 24 original songs written for the show and recorded by the cast that will be released throughout the series via Atlantic Records.
KTVB

'Teen Wolf': How the Movie Explains Dylan O'Brien's Absence

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Teen Wolf: The Movie. TheTeen Wolf movie brought Scott McCall and his friends back to Beacon Hills, but one key person was missing from the action: Scott's best friend, Stiles Stilinski. The two-hour reunion film, which dropped Thursday on Paramount+,...
KTVB

'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video

A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
KTVB

Julian Sands' Brother Fears Actor Will Not Be Found: 'I Know in My Heart He Has Gone'

It's been nearly two weeks since Julian Sands was reported missing, and his brother is now fearing the worst. In an interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Craven Herald & Pioneer, the actor's brother, Nick, told the outlet that his family is resigned to the idea that Julian is gone, despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed as authorities continue searching for him in the treacherous Mt. Baldy area in Southern California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy