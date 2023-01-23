ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

sounderatheart.com

Gio Miglietti and Paul Rothrock join Tacoma Defiance

Tacoma Defiance announced on Thursday the addition of two former Sounders Academy players as the team continues to build its roster ahead of the 2023 season after not returning 8 players following the end of the 2022 season. Gio Migliette, 23, and Paul Rothrock, 24, both return to the Sounders organization after spending time with the Academy and making appearances with Sounders 2 as amateurs.
TACOMA, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
sounderatheart.com

SSFC and Providence: some thoughts

When the Club announced they were going with Providence as the main sponsor it sure has led to a lot of discussion and angst and arguing- considerably more meaningful arguing than the ridiculous whining about Zulily a few years back. I'm back on the Alliance Council again and on our...
RENTON, WA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Musical at Seattle Paramount Theatre (don’t miss out)

I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA

