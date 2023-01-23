Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
sounderatheart.com
Gio Miglietti and Paul Rothrock join Tacoma Defiance
Tacoma Defiance announced on Thursday the addition of two former Sounders Academy players as the team continues to build its roster ahead of the 2023 season after not returning 8 players following the end of the 2022 season. Gio Migliette, 23, and Paul Rothrock, 24, both return to the Sounders organization after spending time with the Academy and making appearances with Sounders 2 as amateurs.
elisportsnetwork.com
Yelm football star looking for new home
A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Starting Wednesday, the sun will set after 5 p.m. in Seattle for the first time since November
SEATTLE — You have probably noticed the days gradually getting longer since the winter solstice back on Dec. 21. Since then, Seattle has gained nearly 40 minutes of daylight. It's been nearly 90 days since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 5 p.m. but that changes Wednesday....
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Chronicle
Western Washington Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Orphaned Moose Calves From Alaska
Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Pierce County. The three moose — Atlas, Luna and Callisto — are living off-exhibit and...
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
sounderatheart.com
SSFC and Providence: some thoughts
When the Club announced they were going with Providence as the main sponsor it sure has led to a lot of discussion and angst and arguing- considerably more meaningful arguing than the ridiculous whining about Zulily a few years back. I'm back on the Alliance Council again and on our...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison: Malpractice led to increase in car theft
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for lack of anti-theft technology in their vehicles. Davison believes the companies knowingly cut corners at the expense of customers. “As a result of this, a police force has had to...
Edge Rusher tutored by Ex-Seahawk Draws UW Scholarship Offer
Kellen Lindstrom plays alongside his coach's place-kicking daughter, too.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Musical at Seattle Paramount Theatre (don’t miss out)
I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
