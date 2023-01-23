Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot
Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals
According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Awesome Satellite Images Show Colorado Almost Completely Covered In Snow
The National Weather Service just shared amazing satellite images of a snow-covered Colorado. When was the last time you saw the Centennial State almost completely covered in snow?. The two satellite images below were captured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 10:26 in the morning. With the exception of a...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
9News
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
See How Denver’s Iconic Tom’s Diner Has Changed Since Reopening
The building located at 601 E Colfax Avenue has been a staple of Denver's Capital Hill neighborhood for more than 50 years. And while the long-standing structure is no stranger to change, that doesn't stop locals from continuing to support the iconic establishment. Constructed in 1967, White Spot was the...
