Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot

Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind

In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder

Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location

AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East. 
