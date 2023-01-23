ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

cbia.com

What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?

The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?

If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law

Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters

(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE

