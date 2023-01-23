Read full article on original website
Related
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
cbia.com
What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?
The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
Connecticut senators proposing bill to ban sale, manufacture of assault weapons nationwide
(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide. Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and […]
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Journal Inquirer
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
Connecticut science teacher named finalist for 2023 National Teacher of the Year
A high school science teacher from Connecticut could receive the highest honor for teachers in the United States.
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In These CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in three of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
Connecticut Legislature postpones emergency vote to extend free school lunches for school year
Since Dec. 1, the no-cost meals were halted for the first time since 2020.
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free lunch periods was added as an amendment last year to the bill implementing the state...
Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters
(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in CT would have been eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
(WFSB) - Borrowers in Connecticut who would have been eligible for the one-time student debt relief plan numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Channel 3 was able to learn from The White House that the exact number was 321,000. They were part of the Biden Administration’s plan to offer up...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Presses Strategy to Reduce Consumer Packaging and End Reliance on Out-of-State Landfills
HARTFORD – Gov. Ned Lamont says he wants lawmakers to consider two proposals that together could cut out about 44 percent of the nearly 860,000 tons of trash that is being trucked out of state since one of the state’s five trash-burning incinerators shut down last summer. Lamont...
Hartford announces $2.5M to help forgive home loans for seniors, city workers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A $2.5 million program in Hartford will help seniors and city workers forgive part of their home loans, according to an announcement Wednesday. “We want to make sure that those who are serving our community have the opportunity to live in our community, and not just live in our community, but […]
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
Comments / 3