'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star
While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were spotted kissing each other as they...
Anna Sorokin to Film 'Delvey's Dinner Club' Series While on House Arrest
Anna Sorokin, who also uses the surname Delvey, is set to star in her own unscripted reality TV series while on house arrest in New York City, ET has confirmed. The convicted fraudster's intimate, invitation-only dinner series, which are hosted at her East Village apartment, will be the focus of Delvey's Dinner Club.
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Gets Called Out for Her Heavily Filtered Photos (Exclusive)
Darcey faces an awkward moment with her matchmaker, Michelle, in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of Darcey & Stacey. In the clip Michelle bluntly tells Darcey that the photos she's given her to show her potential suitors are too filtered. "I just feel like it's not the right...
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
Anne Heche's Best Friend Says a Documentary About the Late Actress Is in the Works (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's life and legacy will be explored in an upcoming documentary. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the late actress' best friend and podcast co-host, Heather Duffy, on Tuesday, who opened up about Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, and the other ways she's committed to preserving her friend's memory.
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role
Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Matching Baby Bumps With Body Double on Set: 'We've Truly Done It All Together'
Kaley Cuoco is including her pregnancy in her work! The 37-year-old expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet photo from the set of an unnamed project on Thursday. Cuoco, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted next to her body double, Monette Moio, in matching...
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Speaks Out About Silently Battling 'Chronic Illness Issues'
Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With 'Main Squeeze' Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong! On Thursday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and they both took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including one of her proudly holding up four fingers as McLoughlin kissed her...
Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!
Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host. "I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at GMA3 amid their workplace romance. Two months after ET learned of the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship, sources said that the duo would not return to the third hour of the morning show. While news of their romance broke in November 2022,...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
