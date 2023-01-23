ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits

Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
WHAS 11

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
WHAS 11

'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed

Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
WHAS 11

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role

Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
WHAS 11

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Speaks Out About Silently Battling 'Chronic Illness Issues'

Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.
WHAS 11

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
WHAS 11

Meagan Good Calls Whoopi Goldberg 'Instrumental' in Her Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good is crediting her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, with helping her through her painful divorce from DeVon Franklin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was a guest The View, and she couldn't help but gush over the talk show's co-host. "I have to give you your flowers. You're so nurturing...
WHAS 11

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at GMA3 amid their workplace romance. Two months after ET learned of the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship, sources said that the duo would not return to the third hour of the morning show. While news of their romance broke in November 2022,...
WHAS 11

Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...

