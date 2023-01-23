Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House
Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
Doja Cat Turns Fake Lashes Into Mustache and Eyebrows at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat made another appearance during Paris Fashion Week -- and this time it wasn’t her outfit that had fans buzzing!. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old GRAMMY-winning singer was hardly recognizable at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 presentation. Doja arrived at the show wearing a pleated oversized suit by the designer.
Harry Styles Splits His Pants at the Crotch Mid-Concert: See How He Plays Off the Moment
Harry Styles might be the master of the stage, but even he couldn't ignore this awkward moment! On Thursday night, the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer was performing to a massive crowd at The Forum in Inglewood, California, when his brown leather pants split at the crotch mid-show. In a...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star
While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were spotted kissing each other as they...
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video
A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
Jay Leno breaks collarbone, kneecaps and ribs in motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON — Jay Leno, the iconic comedian and former "Tonight Show" host, appears to have injured himself again in another accident months after a garage fire that kept him from the Las Vegas Strip for months. Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had crashed a motorcycle he...
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
John Legend Shares His First Photo With Baby Daughter Esti: 'Our New Love'
John Legend is celebrating life with his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn baby! On Wednesday, the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him and little Esti. "Our new love. ❤️," Legend captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, the "All of Me" singer smiles for...
Channing Tatum on His Effortless On-Screen Chemistry With Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
There's undeniable chemistry between Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, and the handsome star says it came easily for the pair. Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance, Tatum got adorably flustered when asked about just how stunning Hayek truly is in person -- particularly in the black, fishnet ensemble she rocked to Wednesday's red carpet.
Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report
Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
Woody Harrelson Hilariously Photobombs Matthew McConaughey's 13-Year-Old Daughter Vida
Woody Harrelson proved he’s the cool uncle! Camila Alves took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th birthday of her and Matthew McConaughey's daughter, Vida, with a picture from her celebration during their family vacation. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! how does this go...
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at GMA3 amid their workplace romance. Two months after ET learned of the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship, sources said that the duo would not return to the third hour of the morning show. While news of their romance broke in November 2022,...
Lance Kerwin, 'James at 15' and 'Salem's Lot' Star, Dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, best known for his work in the 1970s as a child star and later a teen heartthrob following roles in James at 15 (later James at 16 for season 2), Salem's Lot and The Boy Who Drank Too Much, has died. He was 62. According to Kerwin's daughter,...
Anne Heche's Best Friend Says a Documentary About the Late Actress Is in the Works (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's life and legacy will be explored in an upcoming documentary. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with the late actress' best friend and podcast co-host, Heather Duffy, on Tuesday, who opened up about Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, and the other ways she's committed to preserving her friend's memory.
