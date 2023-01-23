ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Bay News 9

Brevard County SWAT team engaged in deadly standoff

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey was with his SWAT team as they served a search warrant for fentanyl and meth in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The interaction ended with one of the people in the house dead after firing at deputies with a shotgun. The shooting took place around 1:00 this...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
southarkansassun.com

Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE

