fox35orlando.com
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
WESH
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
Bay News 9
Brevard County SWAT team engaged in deadly standoff
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey was with his SWAT team as they served a search warrant for fentanyl and meth in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The interaction ended with one of the people in the house dead after firing at deputies with a shotgun. The shooting took place around 1:00 this...
visitindianrivercounty.com
New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3
I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
cw34.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
southarkansassun.com
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
Person arrested in connection with Maitland robbery, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. — One person was arrested after a robbery in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened near Lake Lilly Park. A Maitland police officer saw the suspect driving near the area and attempted to stop their vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release. The...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike
OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Florida man sentenced after stealing over $1 million in COVID relief funds
A Florida man was sentenced to federal prison after he stole more than $1 million in COVID relief funds, according to the Department of Justice.
