OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
WHAS 11

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role

Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
WHAS 11

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
WHAS 11

Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
WHAS 11

'Teen Wolf': How the Movie Explains Dylan O'Brien's Absence

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Teen Wolf: The Movie. TheTeen Wolf movie brought Scott McCall and his friends back to Beacon Hills, but one key person was missing from the action: Scott's best friend, Stiles Stilinski. The two-hour reunion film, which dropped Thursday on Paramount+,...
WHAS 11

North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

North West is following in her mother, Kim Kardashian's, footsteps. She's headed to the big screen!. Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is among a trio of new pups set to join the ranks in the Paw Patrol sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Also joining the project is Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez. Kardashian is also set to rejoin the pack returning as the poodle Delores from the first movie.

