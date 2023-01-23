Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Helping Inspire His Oscar-Nominated 'Elvis' Role
Giving credit where credit is due. Austin Butler is sharing his thanks for his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, when it comes to inspiring him to play Elvis Presley. Butler -- who was nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday for Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic Elvis -- was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times hours after the nominations were announced, and was asked about comments he's made regarding the inspiration for taking on the role.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
Lauren Sanchez Opens Up About Jeff Bezos Romance in First Interview Since Going Public With Relationship
Lauren Sanchez is giving insight into her romance with Jeff Bezos. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sanchez shares some of her favorite things about the Amazon founder, their daily life and plans for the future. "We love to be together and we love to work together,"...
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out 'Misogyny Towards Black Women' After 2023 Oscars Nominations
Chinonye Chukwu, the director of Till, is voicing her frustrations. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday -- following the announcement of this year's Oscar nominations -- to express her disappointment and, at the same time, some semblance of a silver lining. "We live in a world and work in...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
'Teen Wolf': How the Movie Explains Dylan O'Brien's Absence
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Teen Wolf: The Movie. TheTeen Wolf movie brought Scott McCall and his friends back to Beacon Hills, but one key person was missing from the action: Scott's best friend, Stiles Stilinski. The two-hour reunion film, which dropped Thursday on Paramount+,...
North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'
North West is following in her mother, Kim Kardashian's, footsteps. She's headed to the big screen!. Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is among a trio of new pups set to join the ranks in the Paw Patrol sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Also joining the project is Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez. Kardashian is also set to rejoin the pack returning as the poodle Delores from the first movie.
'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Gets Called Out for Her Heavily Filtered Photos (Exclusive)
Darcey faces an awkward moment with her matchmaker, Michelle, in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of Darcey & Stacey. In the clip Michelle bluntly tells Darcey that the photos she's given her to show her potential suitors are too filtered. "I just feel like it's not the right...
