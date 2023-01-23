Read full article on original website
Beginnings in Texas landscaping
The State of Texas is 268,820 square miles, 171,902,080 acres. From east to west Texas has 773 miles and from north to south 806.2 miles. This a huge area, you are going to have different regions, different soils and climates in Texas. Depending on what part of Texas you live in will depend what you can grow. My experiences is between south, and northeast Texas.
How Living Off the Grid in Texas Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
#bEASTTexas recruits staying busy
Recruiters have always targeted the toughness, skill and talent of East Texas high school football players, and they will once again be rewarded when the region’s next crop joins college programs over the next couple of years. The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at Wednesday’s National Signing Day...
Texas oil, gas industry paid record $24.7 billion in taxes, state royalties in fiscal '22
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. It represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, according to a new report published by The Texas Oil & Gas Association.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will open at 11:30 a.m.. Beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Texas Comptroller’s Office awarded $363 million in grants to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet
AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday his agency will receive $363 million in grants from the federal government to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Texas. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the award of $363.8 million...
Hughes appointed chair of two state Senate committees
Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, has been appointed chair to two Texas Senate committees by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Hughes’ office announced. Hughes was appointed chair of the Committee on State Affairs and the Committee on Jurisprudence. Along with these chairmanships, Hughes will serve on the Committees on Finance, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Economic Development, and Nominations.
