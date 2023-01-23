ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Beginnings in Texas landscaping

The State of Texas is 268,820 square miles, 171,902,080 acres. From east to west Texas has 773 miles and from north to south 806.2 miles. This a huge area, you are going to have different regions, different soils and climates in Texas. Depending on what part of Texas you live in will depend what you can grow. My experiences is between south, and northeast Texas.
TEXAS STATE
How Living Off the Grid in Texas Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
TEXAS STATE
#bEASTTexas recruits staying busy

Recruiters have always targeted the toughness, skill and talent of East Texas high school football players, and they will once again be rewarded when the region’s next crop joins college programs over the next couple of years. The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at Wednesday’s National Signing Day...
LONGVIEW, TX
Texas oil, gas industry paid record $24.7 billion in taxes, state royalties in fiscal '22

(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. It represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, according to a new report published by The Texas Oil & Gas Association.
TEXAS STATE
Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. Featuring Diana Hector-Norwood, violin; and Janel Hector, harp. Dining area will open at 11:30 a.m.. Beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
Hughes appointed chair of two state Senate committees

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, has been appointed chair to two Texas Senate committees by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Hughes’ office announced. Hughes was appointed chair of the Committee on State Affairs and the Committee on Jurisprudence. Along with these chairmanships, Hughes will serve on the Committees on Finance, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Economic Development, and Nominations.
TEXAS STATE

