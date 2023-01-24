Monday's Scores

The Stillwater girls basketball team reeled off its fourth straight Suburban East Conference victory after topping the Raiders 72-44 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. The Ponies improved to 9-2 in the conference and 13-3 overall to join White Bear Lake (9-2, 15-3) in a tie for second place in the SEC standings behind fifth-ranked East Ridge (11-0, 16-3). Coming off a nonconference road setback at Rochester...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 40 MINUTES AGO