Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38
Barron 55, Cumberland 21
Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53
Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58
Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52
Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41
Cornell 43, Bruce 20
Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Edgar 48, Loyal 37
Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38
Highland 56, Riverdale 33
Holmen 62, Sparta 55
Hurley 57, Drummond 49
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44
Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34
Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24
New Glarus 73, Belmont 44
New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26
Oostburg 52, Brillion 47
Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39
Rosholt 65, Manawa 43
Royall 60, Weston 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38
Shullsburg 57, Benton 29
Slinger 54, Nicolet 33
St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30
Stratford 48, Colby 40
Unity 44, Cameron 41
Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71
Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0