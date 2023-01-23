Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers host the 12th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 28 in the last iteration of the Big 12/SEC challenge. "It's a special rivalry. I think it's something that connects our fanbase to our origins before conference realignment," Missouri Men's Head Basketball Coach Dennis Gates said. "It's no doubt about it with the tradition of our jersey but also the games, there's just memories that we can always associate with. Historically, some good, some bad, some ugly, that we can always say that we were part of some great competitions."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO