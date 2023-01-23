Read full article on original website
WWE signs 15 new athletes to it’s award-winning NIL program
WWE announced Thursday the third class of NIL recruits. 15 new college athletes will be taking part in the company’s Name, Image, and Likeness program. WWE also released a video on their YouTube channel highlighting each individual recruit. A list of each recruit and the highlight video is below.
WWE Announces 15 New NIL Athletes
WWE announced 15 new collegiate signings on Thursday, highlighted by a two-time All American wrestler and multiple former NCAA champions. The 15 athletes WWE signed to its Next In Line (NIL) program come from sports like wrestling, football, track and field, soccer, softball, basketball, and for the first time, tennis.
Penn State lineman, All-American wrestler land NIL deal with WWE
Two Penn State University athletes have landed Name-Image-Likeness deals with WWE through its “Next In Line” program. WWE said this is its third class of 15 college athletes to join the program. This class includes Penn State athletes, two-time NCAA All-American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and Nick Dawkins, a lineman for the Nittany Lions football team and son of the late NBA star Daryl Dawkins.
Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?
We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
All State Athletes: Here are the best fall high school athletes in RI
The Providence Journal has been honoring the best high school athletes across Rhode Island for more than 80 years, and that tradition continues this week as the Fall 2022 All-State teams, first and second, are revealed. The daunting task of selecting the players on these teams falls to Journal sports...
The next frontier for California high school sports: Flag football for girls | Opinion
On February 3, the California Interscholastic Federation will decide whether to make girls flag football an official sanctioned sport at high schools.
KTR collective to secure NIL deals for every Rutgers football player in 2023
Rutgers is making headway when it comes to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness). The Knights of the Raritan, which is the Rutgers collective, made a big announcement today. In the 2023 calendar year, every Rutgers football player will receive an NIL deal. The Knights of the Raritan is also working to achieve the same results for every player on the Rutgers men’s and women’s basketball team.
