ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Whoopi Goldberg Got Called An ‘Old Broad’ On The View, And Actually Handled It Really Well

By Adrienne Jones
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfWLW_0kOrHTWu00

If there are only a few things that someone knows about long time The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, at least two of those things would have to be that she’s not afraid to speak her mind and also has a quick wit. Of course, the EGOT winner ’s willingness to offer her opinion is one of the attributes that’s made her great on the show over the years, while also leading to her being suspended from ABC’s talk show and sometimes having to come back and clarify her comments on things like the holocaust . But, often it also leads to things like a recent moment when an audience member called her an “old broad” and the Sister Act star handled it perfectly.

How Did Whoopi Goldberg Respond To Being Called An “Old Broad” On The View?

As viewers have seen many times, discussions on the long-running daytime series (which was created by the late Barbara Walters ) can frequently be a bit wild, as it is a live show. The hosts don’t often get major unsolicited comments from the audience, however this Wednesday’s show was a bit different. After everyone arrived on stage for the beginning of the show (via Entertainment Weekly ), they had all just taken their seats to get things rolling, when moderator Goldberg stopped her opening to address a woman sitting near the stage. She then said:

Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah? She said, 'You old broad,' and I was like, hey, it's Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it. The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?

The audience member was wearing a mask, and it was clear that no one else on the panel heard what she said, as Goldberg had to explain what happened to both the viewers and her fellow co-hosts. But, as she said, better an “old broad” than the alternative, which is simply dying so young that you don’t even have a shot of being called old. And, you know, no one really wants that .

While this was obviously surprising to the actor/comedian (who recently appealed to former co-star Maggie Smith for her appearance in Sister Act 3 ) I’m sure a lot of people would take this as a slam, but it’s clear that Goldberg didn’t, which is great, especially considering something she did not long ago.

In early November of last year, the Keke Palmer sex advisor released a book with Dr. M.E. Hecht titled…wait for it… Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know . The whole point of the book is to give funny and frank advice to older women on how to stay vibrant and active in their golden years, while also learning how to tackle tricky decisions for yourself, like figuring out whether or not you need to hire someone to help you around the house. So, her response to being called an “old broad” isn’t any real surprise.

The co-host might be getting a little tired of her literal seat at The View table , but it sure isn’t stopping her from bringing all her bold “old broad” energy to the show every day.

Comments / 68

Glenda Snively
3d ago

I have no problem with her age. I do have a problem with her being on national TV and utterly lying to the public. A Vice President DOES NOT and never has had authority to declassify classified documents. This is a biased and grievous lie. She should correct this lie immediately.

Reply(7)
27
vicki gravlin
3d ago

It is time for some younger women say in there 40's. These women like Woopie and Joy especially need to be replaced. It is like listening to the goverment everyone is to old to have an open mind.

Reply(2)
8
karlena
3d ago

IF YOU ARE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO BE ABLE TO LIVE TO BE HER AGE...you should be very happy and grateful. Now walk back in her shoes and do what she's done in her life, and get back to us!!! 🤔

Reply(2)
14
Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
HollywoodLife

‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
INDIANA STATE
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
OK! Magazine

Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy