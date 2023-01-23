ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TIPS_0kOrEKDu00

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state's oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.

Even before the violence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in late 2019 and early 2020, state health inspectors had found repeated problems with broken toilets and moldy showers. Inmates said some cell doors did not lock, and it was common to see rats and roaches.

The lawsuits were dismissed Jan. 13 after the inmates' attorneys and the state Department of Corrections said improvements have been made during the past three years, including installing air conditioning in most of the prison, renovating some bathrooms and updating the electrical, water and sewer systems.

In April, the U.S. Justice Department issued a report that said Parchman had violated inmates' constitutional rights. The department said the prison failed to protect inmates from violence, meet their mental health needs or take adequate steps for suicide prevention, and that the prison had relied too much on prolonged solitary confinement.

The Justice Department spent two years investigating Parchman. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in April that Mississippi Department of Corrections officials cooperated with the investigation and pledged to resolve problems.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock in northern Mississippi filed the order this month dismissing the lawsuits that were funded by Jay-Z; rapper Yo Gotti; and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In a court filing, attorneys for the plaintiffs and for the defendants in the Mississippi Department of Corrections agreed that nobody involved in the lawsuits admitted liability or responsibility to anyone else in the suits.

“We’re pleased that Parchman has started to address the cruel and inhumane prison conditions after the Department of Justice’s investigation, but we aren’t satisfied with short-term improvements,” Mario Mims, who goes by the stage name Yo Gotti, said in a statement Monday. “The Mississippi Department of Corrections has neglected these torturous living conditions for decades, so we will continue to hold them accountable and ensure they commit to creating long-lasting change that safely protects their incarcerated population.”

One lawsuit was filed in January 2020 and the other was filed a month later. They two were eventually merged. The second suit said Parchman was a violent, rat-infested place where inmates lived in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs were routinely ignored.

Burl Cain, a former Louisiana prison warden, became commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in May 2020 and vowed to improve conditions at Parchman. Since then, the department has moved some inmates to other prisons. Parchman had more than 3,200 inmates in December 2019; it has about 2,450 this month.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections appreciates the tremendous responsibility of housing individuals sentenced to our care, custody and control and has always been committed to continuously improving the living conditions of the individuals housed in all of our correctional facilities, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman," Courtney Cockrell, an attorney for the department, said in a statement Monday. "Accordingly, we have and will continue to make diligent efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals in the custody of the MDOC and provide them with opportunities to successfully return to their communities.”

Violence has been a longstanding problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards have gone unfilled. Officials with the state Department of Corrections have said for years that it is difficult to find people to work as guards because of low pay, long hours and dangerous conditions. The state increased pay during the past two years.

The Justice Department said last year that it found “gross understaffing” and “uncontrolled gang activity.” It also found that insufficient security gave inmates “unfettered access to contraband.”

Parchman was founded in 1901 on the site of a former plantation. For decades, inmates worked in a farming operation that critics said was akin to slavery.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of...
LEBANON, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State Department of Health, Northwest Blood Coalition asking for blood donations

The Washington State Department of Health and the Northwest Blood Coalition are urging eligible residents to donate blood this January for National Blood Donor Month. “Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” said Angel Montes, Donor Services Executive for Red Cross Northwest Region. “You can help patients in need by making a blood or platelet donation today.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

The 2024 California Senate race could be Democrats' next big civil war

California may be America's most populous and progressive state. Yet it hasn't enjoyed — or endured, depending on your appetite for political drama — a . With the news Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff of Los Angeles — and that 89-year-old incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't even planning to decide " — California appears to be barrelling toward a Senate contest that could easily become the craziest of the cycle: a civil war between some of America's top Democrats about what it means to be a progressive in the year 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NEW YORK STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy