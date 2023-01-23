ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil police: Businessman ordered killings of men in Amazon

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSb63_0kOrE3Io00

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian police said Monday they planned to indict a Colombian fish trader as the mastermind of last year's slayings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips.

Ruben Dario da Silva Villar provided the ammunition to kill the pair, made phone calls to the confessed killer before and after the crime, and paid his lawyer, federal police officials said during a press conference held in Manaus.

Fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed Pelado, confessed that he shot Phillips and Pereira and has been under arrest since soon after the killings in early June. He and three other relatives are accused of participating in the crime. They all live in an impoverished riverine community inside a federal agrarian reform settlement between the city of Atalaia do Norte and Javari Valley Indigenous Territory.

Villar has denied any wrongdoing in the case. Before Monday's announcement, he was already being held on charges of using false Brazilian and Peruvian documents and leading an illegal fishing scheme. According to the investigation, he financed local fishermen to fish inside Javari Valley Indigenous Territory.

In a statement, UNIVAJA, the local Indigenous association that employed Pereira, said it believed there were other significant planners behind the killings who have not been arrested.

Pereira and Phillips were traveling in the remote area of the Amazon when they disappeared, and their bodies were recovered after the confessions. Phillips was researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew's home in uprising probe

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters...
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spain: Police raid home of suspect in church machete attacks

ALGECIRAS, Spain — (AP) — Spanish police on Thursday raided the home of a young Moroccan man held over the machete attacks at two Catholic churches the previous night that left a church officer dead and a priest injured in the southern city of Algeciras. A police investigation...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily disrupted the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon axes free grocery delivery on Prime orders under $150

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150. Customers who get their groceries delivered from Amazon Fresh -- and pay less than $150 — will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95, depending on the order size, the company said in an email to Prime members Friday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Paul Pelosi attack: Police body camera video shows violent hammer assault

Video of on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was released on Friday after a judge ruled against prosecutors who sought to keep it sealed. The footage, taken from a police body camera, shows officers knocking on the door of Pelosi’s San Francisco home on Oct. 28. When the door opens, Paul Pelosi, 82, and the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, are seen both holding onto a hammer.
WASHINGTON, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities have seen a 97% decline in illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela since Mexico began accepting those expelled under a pandemic-era order, the Biden administration said Wednesday. The announcement came one day after Texas and 19...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli medics say gunman kills 5 near Jerusalem synagogue

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing five people and wounding five others in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, medical officials said. The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rights group: leaked El Salvador data confirm abuses

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — Human Rights Watch says it has obtained a database leaked from El Salvador's government that corroborates massive due process violations, severe prison overcrowding and deaths in custody under the emergency powers put in place last March to confront a surge in gang violence.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Church helps mining community evolve in dark, warming Arctic

LONGYEARBYEN, Norway — (AP) — The warm glow of Svalbard Kirke’s lights gleams on the snow-covered mountain slope from where the church stands like a beacon over this remote Norwegian Arctic village, cloaked in the polar night’s constant darkness. A century after it was founded to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt told reporters Friday that he is baffled over how $12.7 million of his money has gone missing from a local private investment firm that authorities are investigating as part of a massive fraud that began more than a decade ago.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spanish ministry: 'Bomb workshop' found in retiree's home

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain discovered a bomb-making workshop in the home of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending six letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Friday. Spain's National Court said earlier it had charged the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair. On Wednesday, that abruptly changed. Ukraine's desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, trans-Atlantic yes. The dramatic reversal...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

DOJ appointee releases new plan for 'tenuous' Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The interim manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city released a new financial plan Friday to change the way Jackson bills for water and spend hundreds of millions of federal relief funds paying down the system's debt.
JACKSON, MS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says

MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy