KXII.com
New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday. Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.
KXII.com
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting his mother early Tuesday morning. Chase Rocha allegedly shot a woman on Unger Road sometime after 2 a.m. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the victim was identified as Rocha’s mother. Rocha fled the scene,...
easttexasradio.com
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
KXII.com
Fatal wreck on Fannin Co. highway
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 in Fannin County Thursday night. The Randolph Volunteer Fire and Rescue said Highway 121 while they work the crash scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
bryancountypatriot.com
School closings (and those remaining open)
Snow came to Bryan County on Tuesday and the winter weather has affected the normal school routine. Here is a look at the county schools and their announcements as to what they are planning for Wednesday. ACHILLE] Wednesday will be a Virtual Day; back in class as usual on Thursday.
KTEN.com
Looking for work? Durant employers have jobs
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Employers in Durant are looking for people who want jobs. Oklahoma Works is focused on bridging the gap between employers and job-seekers to fill those vacancies. "It's building back those relationships with employers, and finding candidates that they're looking for," said Natasha Anderson with the...
