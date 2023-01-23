Read full article on original website
Related
thisisalabama.org
10 things to know about the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail
Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here. A rustic barn is a picturesque reminder of Alabama’s agricultural roots. Add a “barn quilt” – a hand-painted quilt square, usually modeled after a beloved family heirloom – and you’ve made that barn truly unique. Whether it’s new or old, a barn decorated with a brightly colored quilt square is something to behold, whether you happen upon it or you’re intentionally searching for it.
Comments / 2