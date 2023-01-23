Rihanna’s Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Super Bowl 2023 collection now available with free shipping on Fanatics

Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Nigö Built His Net Worth With the BAPE Apparel Brand
The Japanese brand BAPE, short for A Bathing Ape, is being sued by Nike for allegedly copying some of Nike’s best-selling sneaker designs. BAPE is a popular streetwear brand founded by Japanese fashion designer, disc jockey (DJ), and music producer Nigö. Article continues below advertisement. What is Nigö’s...
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
Nike’s Sneaker Trademark Suit Against Bape Risks Promoting Little-Known Brand
If sneaker enthusiasts hadn’t heard of Bape, they have now. The little-known footwear brand has been sued by industry giant Nike, which alleges that Bape (short for A Bathing Ape) copied its designs, Reuters reported Wednesday (Jan. 25). The lawsuit, which was filed in a Manhattan federal court, said...
Hypebae
PUMA and June Ambrose Release First Co-Branded Collection
PUMA and Creative Director, June Ambrose, have just released their first co-branded collection, inspired by Ambrose’s expansive career within hip-hop and fashion, and with a view to inspire and encourage women to keep their wins front of mind. Dubbed “Keeping Score,” the collection is set to launch in two...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Sues Bape After Years Of Selling Bape Stas
Nike is launching one of its most high-profile lawsuits yet. Nike is one of the most litigious sneaker brands out there. If you come through with a pair of sneakers that resembles something they already made, then you can expect some sort of lawsuit. Overall, the brand has a ton of resources, and they don’t like it when other entities infringe on its IP.
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis' Latest New Balance MADE in USA Collection Features the 990v3
Since taking over New Balance’s MADE in USA line as the Creative Director, Teddy Santis has continued to issue footwear collections that share a complementary color palette throughout. Last week, the brand revealed a tan and green 990v1 colorway prepared for the MADE in USA division’s newest seasonal collection. Now, the color combination is further emphasized on the ever-popular 990v3.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
A Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Collab Is Reportedly Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker project between longtime partners Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay shared early details of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab that’s expected to releasing before year’s end as part of the streetwear label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. At the time of publication, images of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have not yet surface on social media but the account revealed that the collab is expected to...
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter and Diadora Honor Giallo With Their Latest S8000 and Apparel Collaboration
After building a footwear team-up alongside Hunter that was made for gardening, Extra Butter is revisiting the collaborative sphere to introduce a brand new project with Diadora. Together, the duo has put together a new sneaker and apparel assemblage that pays homage to Giallo — the genre of mystery fiction and horror thrillers.
Ronnie Fieg Previews Next Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collabs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ronnie Fieg and Asics’ collaborative partnership will continue this year with two new Gel-Lyte 3 collabs coming soon. The Kith founder revealed on Instagram yesterday that two new Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collabs will release before year’s end to coincide with the opening of Kith’s new flagship stores in Los Angeles and Miami. The first store will be located in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive and will open next month, while the opening of the Miami store in the...
Hypebae
Tiffany & Co. Is Rumored to Drop a Nike Collaboration
Tiffany & Co. is the latest brand rumored to release a collaboration with Nike. Sneaker insiders are claiming that the jeweler and the footwear giant are teaming up for the first time, after Diamond Supply Co.’s Nicky Diamonds brought the iconic ‘Tiffany Blue” color to the Nike SB Dunk Low back in 2005.
hypebeast.com
adidas Reveals a Teal Xare BOOST Colorway
Earlier this year, adidas’ newest model in its Originals line — the Xare BOOST — made its first appearance. Arriving at select retailers, the brand is now ready to usher in the new silhouette itself. Looks in “Core Black” and “Footwear White” kicked things off and now fresh teal hues find themselves covering a majority of the slick runner.
