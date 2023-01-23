Rihanna’s Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Super Bowl 2023 collection now available with free shipping on Fanatics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ronnie Fieg and Asics’ collaborative partnership will continue this year with two new Gel-Lyte 3 collabs coming soon. The Kith founder revealed on Instagram yesterday that two new Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collabs will release before year’s end to coincide with the opening of Kith’s new flagship stores in Los Angeles and Miami. The first store will be located in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive and will open next month, while the opening of the Miami store in the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO